IAEA has 'serious concern' on Iran undeclared nuke material, activities

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of the IAEA's Board of Governors, Grossi ratcheted up the pressure on the Islamic Republic for failing to grant his inspectors access to two nuclear facilities and failing to clarify undeclared nuclear material which the inspectors discovered last year.

"I note with serious concern that, for over four months, Iran has denied us access to two locations and that, for almost a year, it has not engaged in substantive discussions to clarify our questions related to possible undeclared nuclear material and nuclear-related activities," Grossi said.

"This is adversely affecting the agency’s ability to resolve the questions and to provide credible assurance of the absence of undeclared nuclear material and activities at these locations in Iran," he said.

Moreover, Grossi said, "I call on Iran to cooperate immediately and fully with the agency, including by providing prompt access to the locations specified by us."

In addition, Grossi confirmed that even as Tehran is violating certain limits placed on it by the 2015 nuclear deal, the nature of those violations has not escalated and the IAEA is being allowed to fully monitor these violations.

The bottom line regarding the violations is that Iran has reduced its breakout time for producing enough enriched uranium to make a nuclear weapon from 12 months down to around six months or less, but has not reduced it further in the last few months.

While Iran has increased its low-enriched uranium stockpile closer to being an eventual basis for two nuclear weapons, it has not even started to enrich the uranium to medium levels, let alone to weaponization levels.

Regarding the two nuclear facilities the IAEA wishes to visit and the unexplained nuclear material, The Jerusalem Post previously reported that virtually all of the evidence leading the agency to pressure Iran for these issues relates to a January 2018 Mossad operation.

During that operation, the Mossad successfully spirited out of Iran massive amounts of physical and electronic secret nuclear files which the regime had sought to conceal from the IAEA about its nuclear weapons program.

