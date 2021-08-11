The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

IDC Herzliya announces partnership with Bahrain Center

The memorandum is the latest in a string of collaborations between Israel and like-minded countries in the Middle East, since the announcement of the Abraham Accords.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 11, 2021 23:50
Signed August 11, 2021: Memorandum of Understanding Between the Abba Eban Institute for International Diplomacy and the Derasat Institute from Bahrain (photo credit: OREN SHALEV)
Signed August 11, 2021: Memorandum of Understanding Between the Abba Eban Institute for International Diplomacy and the Derasat Institute from Bahrain
(photo credit: OREN SHALEV)
The Abba Eban Institute for International Diplomacy at the IDC Herzliya signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation with the Derasat Institute - The Bahrain Center for Strategic, International and Energy Studies on Wednesday, IDC announced in a press release. 
The agreement intends to establish a partnership between the two institutes, with joint meetings, projects and workshops. 
The memorandum is the latest in a string of collaborations between Israel and like-minded countries in the Middle East, since the announcement of the US-brokered “Abraham Accords” with four Arab states: the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.
Dr. Shiekh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Undersecretary for Political Affairs at the Bahrain Ministry of Foreign Affairs, noted that the signing took place close to the first anniversary of the Abraham Accords and spoke of the budding relations between Israel and Bahrain.
“I remember sitting on the south Lawn of the White House last September and realizing that history was in the making, when the Kingdom of Bahrain decided to join the Abraham Accords and establish diplomatic relations with Israel," he said. "Back then there was nothing between our countries. Today we’ve come a long way and we have a solid foundation. The values of peace, coexistence, religious tolerance, are values that Bahrain has been upholding for centuries both our peoples share. Linking our faculties, our researchers, our analysts, our students and having them work together will do a lot for the development of bilateral relations between Bahrain and Israel. As we are approaching the first anniversary of the Abraham accord, I can say that we have done a lot but there is much more to do." 


Tags Israel idc herzliya bahrain Abraham Accords
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Is Bahrain a key player in Israel's diplomacy in the Middle East?- Opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Is there a bias against women on social media? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Do Jewish studies courses require warning labels?

 By GIL TROY
Dan Diker

Disentangling antisemitism from political criticism of Israel - opinion

 By DAN DIKER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will a gold medal introduce civil marriage in Israel? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
2

Israel won't let Olympic gold medalist Dolgopyat marry

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's Floor Exercise - Final - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021.
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare cases of eye inflammation - study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by