IDF officers simulate war with Hezbollah

Hundreds of officers are using simulators, virtual reality, and escape rooms to prepare for war with the Lebanese terror group

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
AUGUST 6, 2020 15:34
As the IDF transitions to a more connected and digitized military as part of the "Momentum" multi-year plan, hundreds of officers have completed several brigade and battalion exercises using simulators rather than drills in the field.
Officers from the 401st Armored Brigade as well as from the Givati and Nahal infantry brigades were training when The Jerusalem Post visited the IDF’s Training Command Headquarters at the Julis base near Ashkelon to watch as they virtually trained for a future war with Hezbollah.
“It’s like a videogame but these are real places where troops and officers might go,” said Col. Eliav Elbaz, the Brigade Training Base Commander,  explaining that officers experience fighting in simulated urban terrain similar to that of Lebanon, complete with the street they might find themselves walking down and the mosque they might pass when in a village in southern Lebanon.
The latest drill, which finished on Thursday, took place over the course of one week, with five fights simulated over the course of four hours followed by a two hour debrief.
Keeping with the coronavirus restrictions, officers are divided into capsules in different rooms. With platoon leaders and company commander in one room and officers of the Forward Deployed Brigade Headquarters in another.
The officers train on Elbit System’s B2MTC (Brigade and Battlegroup Mission Training Center), which according to the company provides a “realistic operational picture, enables them to operate a range of assets, compels them to respond to real-time changes and requires them to cope with tactical communications that are realistically impacted by various effects.”
The system also mimics the flow of information between all levels of command which enables the officers to realistically simulate target acquisition and fire functions during complex combat scenarios.
And while it might seem like a video game, “if the officer is killed, he’s out,” Elbaz said, adding that the entire drill is documented from beginning to end and not only is their visual and audio data of the choices made by the officers, the system can document failures to help during the debrief.
Not only are there simulators, but officers also train in escape rooms simulating mass casualty events such as an anti-tank missile striking an armored personnel carrier where they need to figure out how best to handle and clear the scene.
These drills, Elbaz said, “are not instead of drills in the field. These drills work on the cognitive abilities of the officers when they are in the field. It’s just another platform. Wars are different these days before there weren’t smart systems on guns or tanks. The enemy has also become more technological.”
With tensions high along Israel’s northern borders, “we have to keep training,” Elbaz continued. “Hezbollah and Syria aren’t stopping because of the coronavirus. It could be that today officers are training in simulators but tomorrow they might be in Lebanon, at war with Hezbollah. We never know. And that’s why we keep training. To be ready.”


