In Ramallah, Romanian FM affirms support for two-state solution

Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu emphasized the importance of resuming dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
SEPTEMBER 3, 2020 18:44
Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu meets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (photo credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM)
Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu meets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
(photo credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM)
Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Thursday that his country supports an Israeli-Palestinian peace process on the basis of the two-state solution and international resolutions pertaining to the Middle East conflict.
Aurescu, who was speaking during a press conference in Ramallah after meeting with Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riad Malki, emphasized the importance of resuming dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians.
Aurescu said his visit to the West Bank aims to “activate the relationship between Romania and the Palestinians, not only on the diplomatic level, but also to support the building of Palestinian institutions, especially in the educational field, social services and international affairs.”
He pointed out that a large number of Palestinian students enroll in Romanian universities every year.
Malki, for his part, said that the talks focused on the situation in the region in the aftermath of the unveiling of US President Donald Trump’s Peace for Prosperity vision for solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, also known as the Deal of the Century.
Malki repeated the Palestinians’ rejection of the Trump plan and efforts to normalize relations between Israel and some Arab countries. He praised Romania for offering scholarships to Palestinian university students and for its commitment to support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).
The Romanian foreign minister met on Thursday with PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh and discussed with him opportunities provided by Romania to the Palestinians. Aurescu repeated his country’s support for creating the premises for resuming dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians on the basis of the two-state solution.
Aurescu also met with PA Minister for Social Development and PLO Executive Committee member Ahmed Majdalani. “I underlined Romania’s constant contribution to Palestinian institution building and the importance of concrete steps for advancing the Middle East peace process in order to achieve a lasting two-state solution,” he added.


