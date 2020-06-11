Iran continues to pressure Iraq to get US troops out

Iranian media continues to highlight efforts by pro-Iranian members of Iraq’s parliament to get US troops to leave. The latest salvo is from Fadhil Fatlawi, a member of the Fatah Alliance, the second largest party in parliament in Baghdad. His boss, Hadi al-Amiri, recently left parliament under a cloud of questions about what Amiri’s next move is. Amiri’s Badr Organization historically played a leading role in the Interior Ministry and also in the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), a group of mostly Shi’ite militias.Fars News in Iran says that Fatlawi spoke out about US-Iraq negotiations and that parliament will closely monitor these strategic discussions with the US. He said that parliament was resolved to expel US troops. These pro-Iranian parties in parliament have been pushing US troops to leave for years, and they upped their rhetoric after the US killed IRGC Quds Force head Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the PMU. Muhandis was alleged to have ordered rocket attacks on US forces in Iraq.Fatlawi asserts that US forces should not be in Iraq during the strategic talks. US CENTCOM chief General Kenneth McKenzie said he hoped US forces would remain. However, some Iraqis are serious about getting the US out. Fatlawi also says it is time for Iraq to diversify arms purchased and stop relying on the US.The Iranian media coverage of the US-Iraq talks, which are taking place, is part of Iran’s overall goal to weaken the US posture in the region and to get the US out of Iraq and Syria. Meanwhile, Iran is building a mock-up of a US aircraft carrier to use it for target practice. McKenzie asserted yesterday that while Iran is deterred, it is also the major threat in the region.