The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iran continues to pressure Iraq to get US troops out

The latest salvo is from Fadhil Fatlawi, a member of the Fatah Alliance, the second largest party in parliament in Baghdad.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JUNE 11, 2020 08:25
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020 (photo credit: DOD/LT. COL. ADRIAN WEALE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020
(photo credit: DOD/LT. COL. ADRIAN WEALE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Iranian media continues to highlight efforts by pro-Iranian members of Iraq’s parliament to get US troops to leave.
The latest salvo is from Fadhil Fatlawi, a member of the Fatah Alliance, the second largest party in parliament in Baghdad.
His boss, Hadi al-Amiri, recently left parliament under a cloud of questions about what Amiri’s next move is.
Amiri’s Badr Organization historically played a leading role in the Interior Ministry and also in the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), a group of mostly Shi’ite militias.
Fars News in Iran says that Fatlawi spoke out about US-Iraq negotiations and that parliament will closely monitor these strategic discussions with the US. He said that parliament was resolved to expel US troops.
These pro-Iranian parties in parliament have been pushing US troops to leave for years, and they upped their rhetoric after the US killed IRGC Quds Force head Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the PMU. Muhandis was alleged to have ordered rocket attacks on US forces in Iraq.
Fatlawi asserts that US forces should not be in Iraq during the strategic talks. US CENTCOM chief General Kenneth McKenzie said he hoped US forces would remain.
However, some Iraqis are serious about getting the US out. Fatlawi also says it is time for Iraq to diversify arms purchased and stop relying on the US.
The Iranian media coverage of the US-Iraq talks, which are taking place, is part of Iran’s overall goal to weaken the US posture in the region and to get the US out of Iraq and Syria.
Meanwhile, Iran is building a mock-up of a US aircraft carrier to use it for target practice. McKenzie asserted yesterday that while Iran is deterred, it is also the major threat in the region.


Tags Fatah Iran Iraq Qasem Soleimani
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The media must be open to debate, even if we disagree By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sarah N. Stern Iran’s presence from Lebanon's Beirut to Venezuela's Caracas By SARAH N. STERN
Amotz Asa-El Who really torched America - Trump or the rioters? By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Alan Dershowitz Exploiting the Floyd protests to demonize Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader Hijacking the cause of George Floyd US protests By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
2 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
3 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
4 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
5 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by