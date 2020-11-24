The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Iran cracks down on champion Iranian wrestler for street peddling

“While the regime's thugs drive around in their luxury cars and send their kids and money abroad, honest, hardworking Iranians are denied a liveable wage.”

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
NOVEMBER 24, 2020 03:00
A portrait of Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari during a demonstration on the Dam Square in Amsterdam, Sept. 13, 2020. (photo credit: EVERT ELZINGA/ANP/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)
A portrait of Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari during a demonstration on the Dam Square in Amsterdam, Sept. 13, 2020.
(photo credit: EVERT ELZINGA/ANP/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)
The Islamic Republic of Iran deprived a former champion Greco-Roman wrestler of his efforts to make ends meet as a street peddler.
Mohsen Madhani says in a video posted on social media that "An athlete and a world champion doesn't deserve to be a street vendor." He complains that Iran's government doesn't even let him to sell goods on the sidewalk and make money for his life. He is speaking from  Andimeshk , a city in the  Khuzestan Province.
“Iranian world Champion wrestler Mohsen Madhani got kicked out while he was selling stuff next to the street by Iranian government ! What a shame! #freeiran #banirsports #nomoremullahs,” tweeted Sam Rajabi, the Iranian former Judo national team member and world champion, on Sunday.

Mariam Memarsadeghi, an advocate for a democratic change in Iran and an expert on human rights violations in the Islamic Republic, told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday: “While the regime's thugs drive around in their luxury cars and send their kids and money abroad, honest, hardworking Iranians are denied a liveable wage.”
She added that” Even the most talented like champion wrestler Mohsen Madhani can be left with no choice but to become a street peddler, then the regime denies them even this. It's important to remember that this regime came to power with promises of a dignified life for the poor. All it's done is impoverish a nation that was, before the Islamo-Marxist revolution, progressing very quickly on all indicators of socio-economic development.”
A video on YouTube shows the former Greco-Roman wrestler performing a devastating toss on his Bulgarian opponent at the 2017 Cadet World Championships.
 

The case of Madhani comes two months after Iran’s regime hanged the champion Greco-Roman wrestler Navid Afkari because he protested against regime corruption in 2018.
The regime’s refusal to permit Madhani recalls the Tunisia regime’s crackdown of the young fruit vendor Mohammed Bouazizi in 2010 that led to mass protests, and the eventual overthrow of former Tunisia president’s Ben Ali’s authoritarian regime.
Bouazizi set himself ablaze to protest the regime’s corruption.


