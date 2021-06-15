Iran intensified efforts for nuclear weapons, missile tech in Germany

The report showed a dramatic increase in the number of members and supporters from the internationally recognized terrorist movements, Hamas and Hezbollah, who are active in Germany.

The Jerusalem Post examined the 420-page German language report for The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution—the formal name for the national intelligence agency.

According to the report, “the indications of proliferation-relevant procurement attempts by Iran for its nuclear program increased in 2020.”

The intelligence officials define proliferation activities as “the spread of atomic, biological or chemical weapons of mass destruction (ABC weapons) or the goods and technologies used in their manufacture and corresponding weapon carrier systems (e.g. missiles and drones), including the necessary know-how is called proliferation.”

Iran’s regime, which was cited 100 times in the document, sought technology for its missile program. “The ambitious Iranian launcher technology/missile program is not covered by the JCPOA. For this purpose, the procurement activities in Germany are continuously high. …the trend is rising” when compared with the level of last year, wrote the intelligence officials.

The JCPOA is the abbreviation for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action—the 2015 nuclear agreement that aims to restrict Tehran’s nuclear activities in exchange for economic sanctions relief. Tuesday's German intelligence report could impact the current negotiations in Vienna where the world powers are seeking to bring Iran's regime into compliance the with atomic accord.

The intelligence agency said Iran’s regime is “pursuing one of the most extensive missile programs in the Middle East. Iran is accused, among other things, of supplying missile and drone technology to various state and non-state actors in the Middle East region, in contravention of current resolutions of the UN Security Council.”

The report cited the case of the conviction of a Chinese business man and his German employee in the state court in Bavaria in September, 2020 for sending “proliferations-relevant machines” that can be used for military purposes to Iran.

“In two cases, both [the Chinese business man and the German citizen] exported proliferation-relevant machines to Iran with the involvement of Iranian procurement companies while deceiving the responsible export control authorities. An actual use of the machines in the Iranian missile launch technology cannot be ruled out.”

Both defendants, who were not named in the report, issued full confessions. The court sentenced the Chinese businessman to a two year and ninth month prisoner term and his German employee was slapped with a non-prison conviction of one year and six months.

The Jerusalem reported that Swedish, Dutch and state German intelligence reports over the last few months concluded that the Islamic Republic of Iran sought to obtain technology in 2020 for its nuclear weapons program, including WMD

The new German federal report said “Iranian procurement efforts continue to be the focus of counter-proliferation. The clarification of possible Iranian proliferation efforts for the local nuclear program as well for the ambitious and internationally sanctioned missile and missile launcher program is a high priority.”

The number of Iranian regime-backed Hezbollah supporters and members increased significantly in Germany from 1,050 in 2019 to 1,250 in 2020. Germany banned all Hezbollah activities within the federal republic in 2020.

Hamas members and supporters also rose in the federal republic from 380 in 2019 to 450 in 2020

Responding to a Post article on the intelligence agency for the state of Lower Saxony noting an increase of German Hezbollah members in early June, the former acting director US national intelligence and ex-US ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, tweeted: “It’s good the Germans moved last year to outlaw Hezbollah - despite the EU’s inaction.

The German government now has more legal tools to shut Hezbollah down and arrest its supporters.”



"The threat level for Iranian opposition members in Germany and Europe remained at a high level in 2020. German-Iranian citizens are also affected. The kidnapping of a German-Iranian dual national clearly underscores this," wrote the intelligence officials.

“The threat level for Iranian opposition members in Germany and Europe remained at a high level in 2020. German-Iranian citizens are also affected. The kidnapping of a German-Iranian dual national clearly underscores this,” wrote the intelligence officials.

The report said that The Ministry of Intelligence of the Islamic Republic of Iran (MOIS) targets people who are in Iran for “work or family visits.” The MOIS imposes pressure on the targets, including their family members in Iran, to force them to cooperate with the intelligence agency.

