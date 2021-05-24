The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Ahmadinejad wants to run for President of Iran, again

The former president is remembered fondly by some for his loan programs and populism. He was often portrayed as personally modest and not corrupt. However, that is disputed by some.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MAY 24, 2021 01:05
Iran's then-president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad gestures as he leaves a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey May 9, 2011 (photo credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER)
Iran's then-president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad gestures as he leaves a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey May 9, 2011
(photo credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER)
A decade ago Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad appeared to be the nemesis of Israel. His questioning of the Holocaust and threats to Israel appeared perfectly timed to go along with Iran’s nuclear threats. He was everything that was bad about the Iranian regime. But now he has been tempered by time. He wants to run for President but the Iranian regime may not let him. 
 He has changed his tune from the old days. Now he speaks about freedom and poses as an outsider man-of-the-people. He hosts discussions on Clubhouse and tens of thousands have tuned in. Iran International reports that Iranian law enforcement heads are warning candidates like him to be careful. The authorities “drew attention to some would-be candidates making claims illustrating ‘nothing but treason’ and showing they were ‘servants and mercenaries’ of foreign powers. The high-ranking police official's veiled references are likely to refer to former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and the reformist former minister Mostafa Tajzadeh.” 
 Iran has had low turnout in recent elections. Ahmadinejad, if he is disqualified, could make them even lower. Elections on in June. The Guardian Council needs to approve all candidates. Some have hit the ground running already. According to Fereshteh Sadeghi “Ahmadinejad today went to a town near city of Qazvin. City officials had blocked the road to the town; cutting water, electricity and phone services for hours. He however walked part of the road, circumvented the obstacles and attended the gathering.” He has been blocked from other cities, including Urmia. Other reports say that his flights have been mysteriously cancelled to stop him campaigning.  
The former president is remembered fondly by some for his loan programs and populism. He was often portrayed as personally modest and not corrupt. However that is disputed by reports going back to his second term in office and authorities have sought at time to put him under house arrest. A popular photo of him several years ago portrayed him as a modest villager. But he lived in Tehran in Narmak, according to reports. He is a professor at Iran University of Science and Technology in Tehran. He has a PhD from the university in civil engineering and transportation planning. He has apparently owned or used regularly a Macbook Air, a luxury item in Iran.  


Tags Iran Mahmoud Ahmadinejad iranian president
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Isaac Herzog is best suited to be president - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Zalman Shoval

Iran deal on hold? Not quite - comment

 By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Jacob Nagel

Israel and Biden administration after Gaza - comment

 By JACOB NAGEL
Emily Schrader

The demonization of Israel in the halls of Congress - Opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Ruthie Blum

Israel's hasbara can’t combat Jew-hatred - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by