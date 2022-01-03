The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Nasrallah rails against US, Saudi Arabia and Israel on Soleimani anniversary

Monday was the second anniversary of the US assassination of Qasem Soleimani.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: JANUARY 3, 2022 20:15

Updated: JANUARY 3, 2022 20:58
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gives a televised speech, in this screengrab taken from Al-Manar TV footage, Lebanon October 18, 2021. (photo credit: AL-MANAR TV/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gives a televised speech, in this screengrab taken from Al-Manar TV footage, Lebanon October 18, 2021.
(photo credit: AL-MANAR TV/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah railed against the United States, Saudi Arabia and Israel during a speech on Monday evening, marking the second anniversary of the US assassination of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.
On January 3, 2020, Soleimani and al-Muhandis were killed in a US drone strike near the Baghdad International Airport.
“The assassination incident established a new stage of awareness, insight and conflict,” said Nasrallah, saying that the people who ordered and carried out the assassination “will receive their reward in this world before the hereafter.”
Nasrallah blamed the US for creating ISIS and claimed America looted and tyrannized Iraq, adding that Iran “was the first to stand by the Iraqi people in the face of ISIS.”
“The martyr Qassem Soleimani resisted the American occupation and contributed to the establishment of the Iraqi resistance factions and provided them with money, weapons, strength, vigor, hope, confidence and enthusiasm until the great victory and the expulsion of the American forces from Iraq,” said Nasrallah. “Is there a sane equation between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran, which supported and protected Iraq?”
Wax statue of former IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in Tehran (credit: MEHDI MARIZAD/FARS NEWS AGENCY)Wax statue of former IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in Tehran (credit: MEHDI MARIZAD/FARS NEWS AGENCY)
“Tolerating or obscuring the presence of US forces in Iraq is a new killing of the martyrs Soleimani and al-Muhandis,” stressed Nasrallah, expressing outrage at the intention of the US military to leave advisers in the country after it withdrew combat forces.
Nasrallah added that the US’s “fate” was to leave the region.
In reference to Israel, Nasrallah claimed that the US “is responsible for all of Israel’s crimes in Palestine and in the region because it is the one that funds, supports, arms, protects and forces the world to normalize with Israel.”
Nasrallah additionally referenced Hisham Abu Hawash, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad member being held in administrative detention, and who has been on a hunger strike for 140 days.
The Hezbollah leader questioned how Lebanese people saw the US as a friend considering it stands behind Israel.
Referring to Saudi Arabia and the civil war in Yemen, Nasrallah claimed that Saudi Arabia is a “tool” being used by the US in Yemen. The Hezbollah leader additionally accused Saudi Arabia of supporting ISIS in Syria and holding “thousands of Lebanese” hostage in the Gulf.
Nasrallah rejected statements by Saudi officials calling the movement “terrorist,” saying that Saudi Arabia is terrorist for its action in the war in Yemen, and that Hezbollah is defending its homeland.
In response to recent critical statements from a Hezbollah ally, the Free Patriot Movement (FPM), against the party, Nasrallah stressed that Hezbollah is keen to reach an understanding with the FPM and is still committed to the understandings already reached with the movement. Nasrallah added that he would address internal issues on another occasion.


