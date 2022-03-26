The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iranian FM met with Hezbollah head Nasrallah in visit to Beirut

In an official visit to Beirut on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister met with Nasrallah to discuss the latest news in the region, and promised that Iran will stand by Lebanon's side.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 26, 2022 11:00

Updated: MARCH 26, 2022 11:08
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian meets with Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus, Syria, in this handout released by SANA on March 23, 2022. (photo credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian meets with Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus, Syria, in this handout released by SANA on March 23, 2022.
(photo credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir met Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah in his official visit to Beirut, Lebanon, on Thursday. The two discussed the latest political developments in the region, according to the Iranian foreign Ministry's official Twitter account.

The two discussed issues including the developments in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and also the latest news about the crisis in Ukraine, the ministry said.

The talks also included the negotiations in Vienna on Iran's nuclear program and the process of negotiations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry website. It stated that Iran stands prepared to assist Lebanon and help with the country's needs in 'different spheres,' including engineering, industrial and energy supplements and more.

Amir also assured the Lebanese president, Michel Aoun, that Iran is ready to support Lebanon with the provision of wheat, despite the fact that Iran itself is importing wheat due to the worst drought in 50 years. 

Lebanon bought a bulk of its wheat from Ukraine until the invasion, and with its unsteady economy and looming humanitarian crisis, with over 80% of the population under the poverty line, it could suffer greatly a wheat shortage.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian meets with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow (credit: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian meets with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow (credit: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

In search of alternatives, Lebanon is planning to import 50,000 tons of wheat from India.

It is widely known that two of Lebanon's major sponsors in economic, military and financial affairs are Iran and Russia. The former has reportedly sent multiple shipments of weapons to Hezbollah, while the latter openly sends financial support to the country, and secretly supplies Hezbollah with advanced weapons.

In his visit, the Iranian foreign minister has met with number of political figures, including Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib. 



Tags Iran Lebanon iran hezbollah israel iran Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine claims more Wagner mercenaries trying to assassinate Zelensky

RUSSIAN PARATROOPERS run toward aircraft during an operation said to take control of an airfield, in this still image taken from a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday.
2

Zelensky strikes the wrong note to bring Knesset to his side - analysis

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid) addressing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, March 20, 2022.
3

Bennett: Russia no longer wants to replace Zelensky or demilitarize Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
4

Russian spy chief arrested, officials split over Ukraine invasion - report

Law enforcement officers guard the entrance to Domodedovo airport as part of increased security measures following the deadly blast, January 2011
5

Why is Russia's church backing Putin's war?

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, conducts a service on Orthodox Christmas at the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, Russia January 6, 2018.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by