Iranian FM met with Hezbollah head Nasrallah in visit to Beirut

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir met Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah in his official visit to Beirut, Lebanon, on Thursday. The two discussed the latest political developments in the region, according to the Iranian foreign Ministry's official Twitter account.

The two discussed issues including the developments in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and also the latest news about the crisis in Ukraine, the ministry said.

The talks also included the negotiations in Vienna on Iran's nuclear program and the process of negotiations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry website. It stated that Iran stands prepared to assist Lebanon and help with the country's needs in 'different spheres,' including engineering, industrial and energy supplements and more.

Amir also assured the Lebanese president, Michel Aoun, that Iran is ready to support Lebanon with the provision of wheat, despite the fact that Iran itself is importing wheat due to the worst drought in 50 years.

Lebanon bought a bulk of its wheat from Ukraine until the invasion, and with its unsteady economy and looming humanitarian crisis, with over 80% of the population under the poverty line, it could suffer greatly a wheat shortage.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian meets with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow (credit: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

In search of alternatives, Lebanon is planning to import 50,000 tons of wheat from India.

It is widely known that two of Lebanon's major sponsors in economic, military and financial affairs are Iran and Russia. The former has reportedly sent multiple shipments of weapons to Hezbollah, while the latter openly sends financial support to the country, and secretly supplies Hezbollah with advanced weapons.

In his visit, the Iranian foreign minister has met with number of political figures, including Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib.