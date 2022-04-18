Iran claimed to demonstrate surface-to-surface missiles and new drones at a parade this week. According to reports in Iranian and regional media, the Iranian president also threatened Israel during the Monday parade. But reports from the parade left a lack of clarity about whether Iran’s usual claims to have rolled out some new missile or military threat are actually slowing down.

One issue a regime like Iran faces is that it cannot always invent new weapons every day, but it thrives on boasting that it can. Iran knows that because it is a poor regime that is isolated and under sanctions, its real abilities are heralded either through unconventional threats, such as using proxies or producing new capabilities to show off. The problem for Iran is that it always wants to claim some new capability. This comes in the context of threatening Israel. However, Iran also knows that you can’t keep producing new technology without actually showcasing how the technology works.

For instance, Iran has been rapidly increasing the use of its drones. There is no doubt the Iranian drone threat is increasing. However, there may be diminishing returns here. You can only build so many different drones. Why doesn’t Iran merely make several drones and hone them? The US, for instance, doesn’t build new drones every six months, it relies on several systems and improves them slowly. Iran prefers to have several families of drones built by different companies and seeks to pretend each have new capabilities every year. This means longer ranges and new missiles or destructive power.

Meanwhile, Iran also likes to showcase its missiles. These include ballistic missiles and cruise missiles, precision-guided munitions and maneuvering missiles. Iran has used missiles recently as well. It targeted Erbil in northern Iraq’s Kurdish region. However, during the parade this week Iran was not able to boast of new missile capabilities. Instead, it showed off a missile that it says is based on a Russian system. This doesn’t appear to be a major improvement. Considering Russia’s problems in Ukraine, boasting that Iran’s missiles are rooted in the Russian system is not exactly a major development.

This means that as Iran holds yet another military parade, its leadership is passing off the same stale threats against Israel as if this is news. It appears the leadership knows that it is recycling this talking point of “warning” Israel at every opportunity.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022. (credit: PRESIDENT WEBSITE/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

But what is Iran actually doing? Is it moving more assets to Syria or Iraq? Is it hoping to use Hezbollah or the Houthis to ramp up threats? Or, more likely, is Iran hoping that clashes in Jerusalem could spill over into some kind of new conflict between Israel and Hamas?

Considering Iran’s relatively modest showing at the military parade and the fact it appears to be boasting about existing technologies, it is unclear what Iran’s next step will be in terms of improving its missile and drone threats. When Iran began to unveil the precision of its missiles several years ago, this raised eyebrows. Iran’s drone program has also been evolving rapidly. The US, Israel and other countries have taken notice.

However, the regime in Tehran thrives on always keeping its adversaries guessing. This is because Iran can’t fight a conventional war against Israel or the US. It needs to rely on things like missile or drone threats; or using proxies. In a conflict like this, Iran only wins if it can try to keep up in the arms race of creating new threats that might be able to get around existing defenses.