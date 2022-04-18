The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran shows new missiles at parade, but is it falling behind in arms race? - analysis

Iran only wins if it can try to keep up in the arms race of creating new threats that might be able to get around existing defenses.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: APRIL 18, 2022 14:03
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022. (photo credit: PRESIDENT WEBSITE/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
(photo credit: PRESIDENT WEBSITE/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Iran claimed to demonstrate surface-to-surface missiles and new drones at a parade this week. According to reports in Iranian and regional media, the Iranian president also threatened Israel during the Monday parade. But reports from the parade left a lack of clarity about whether Iran’s usual claims to have rolled out some new missile or military threat are actually slowing down. 

One issue a regime like Iran faces is that it cannot always invent new weapons every day, but it thrives on boasting that it can. Iran knows that because it is a poor regime that is isolated and under sanctions, its real abilities are heralded either through unconventional threats, such as using proxies or producing new capabilities to show off. The problem for Iran is that it always wants to claim some new capability. This comes in the context of threatening Israel. However, Iran also knows that you can’t keep producing new technology without actually showcasing how the technology works. 

For instance, Iran has been rapidly increasing the use of its drones. There is no doubt the Iranian drone threat is increasing. However, there may be diminishing returns here. You can only build so many different drones. Why doesn’t Iran merely make several drones and hone them? The US, for instance, doesn’t build new drones every six months, it relies on several systems and improves them slowly. Iran prefers to have several families of drones built by different companies and seeks to pretend each have new capabilities every year. This means longer ranges and new missiles or destructive power.  

Meanwhile, Iran also likes to showcase its missiles. These include ballistic missiles and cruise missiles, precision-guided munitions and maneuvering missiles. Iran has used missiles recently as well. It targeted Erbil in northern Iraq’s Kurdish region. However, during the parade this week Iran was not able to boast of new missile capabilities. Instead, it showed off a missile that it says is based on a Russian system. This doesn’t appear to be a major improvement. Considering Russia’s problems in Ukraine, boasting that Iran’s missiles are rooted in the Russian system is not exactly a major development. 

This means that as Iran holds yet another military parade, its leadership is passing off the same stale threats against Israel as if this is news. It appears the leadership knows that it is recycling this talking point of “warning” Israel at every opportunity.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022. (credit: PRESIDENT WEBSITE/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022. (credit: PRESIDENT WEBSITE/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

But what is Iran actually doing? Is it moving more assets to Syria or Iraq? Is it hoping to use Hezbollah or the Houthis to ramp up threats? Or, more likely, is Iran hoping that clashes in Jerusalem could spill over into some kind of new conflict between Israel and Hamas?

Considering Iran’s relatively modest showing at the military parade and the fact it appears to be boasting about existing technologies, it is unclear what Iran’s next step will be in terms of improving its missile and drone threats. When Iran began to unveil the precision of its missiles several years ago, this raised eyebrows. Iran’s drone program has also been evolving rapidly. The US, Israel and other countries have taken notice.

However, the regime in Tehran thrives on always keeping its adversaries guessing. This is because Iran can’t fight a conventional war against Israel or the US. It needs to rely on things like missile or drone threats; or using proxies. In a conflict like this, Iran only wins if it can try to keep up in the arms race of creating new threats that might be able to get around existing defenses.   



Tags Iran missiles arms race
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Shin Bet finds mugs from Chinese embassy were not bugged

Part of the cup gifted by the Chinese embassy to Israeli government officials suspected of containing a listening device.
2

Ukraine postal service issues 'Russian warship, f***k you!' stamp

Snake Island (illustrative).
3

Gantz ends West Bank closure amid Temple Mount violence

Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli security forces during clashes on the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2022.
4

Israel carries out successful laser interception trials

Israel's ground-breaking laser system experiment carried out in the south of the country by the Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Research and Development (DDR&D, or MAFAT in Hebrew) and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.
5

NYPD name person of interest in NY subway shooting

Law enforcement officers and firefighters work near the scene of a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, US, April 12, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by