Iran: Zionist control of US dooms JCPOA talks, other options on table

The Zionist control of United States policy has prevented the revival of the nuclear deal, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Thursday as he warned other options were on the table.

"We have intelligence that the Zionist regime has taken the foreign policy of the US hostage," Amir-Abdollahian charged during a public interview he gave Fareed Zakaria of CNN at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Amir-Abdollahian used the word Zionist as an alternative designation for Israel.

"If the American side will decide realistically, then the deal is at hand," Amir-Abdollahian said adding that this is why Israel had come up with false stories about his country.

Amir-Abdollahian blamed Israel for over-dramatizing the US decision, leaked to Politico this week, to keep Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on its Foreign Terror Organizations list. The story was publicly confirmed by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who said US President Joe Biden had informed him of this decision already last month.

The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, before the beginning of a board of governors meeting, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER)

Israel has made it seem as if retaining the IRGC on that list is significant for the future of the Iran talks, but this is not so, Amir-Abdollahian explained.

"The FTO thing is just one level of our talks between us and the Americans, indirectly. There are still remaining issues which are also important," he said.

"Unfortunately," he explained, "the Israeli side made it [the FTO issue] public, magnified it and now this issue is being portrayed as the main hurdle."

The Iranian Foreign Minister also blamed Israel for the story that ran this week in the Wall Street Journal, that access to International Atomic Energy Agency documents helped Tehran conceal work on its past nuclear program. These IAEA documents were part of the cache of 100,000 documents connected to Iran's former nuclear program that Israel was able to spirit out Tehran in 2018 and has since shared with the US intelligence community.

Amir-Abdollahian explained that the accusation that his country had possessed a program devoted to the development of nuclear weapons.

Iranians are "not after developing a nuclear bomb, but the Zionist regime is repeating this lie," he said.

Amir-Abdollahian spoke with Zakaria as skepticism is high, that the 2015 Iran deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, could be revived.

The deal was designed to constrain Iran's nuclear program to ensure that it did not develop nuclear weapons. It was signed between Tehran and the six world power: the United State, Russia, China, France, Great Britain and Germany.

Leaving the Iran Nuclear Deal

The former Trump administration exited the deal in 2018 and reimposed rippling sanctions on Iran. US President Joe Biden has sought unsuccessfully to revive the deal.

Iran wants the US to lift the sanctions prior to an agreement, while the Biden administration wants an agreement before it would rescind the sanctions.

The British envoy to the Vienna-based Iran talks Stephanie Al-Qaq said that if 'we reach the point at which the deal is hollowed out then it would no longer be worth returning to."

The US special envoy for Iran Robert Malley told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that prospects for reaching a deal were "tenuous at best."

The envoys are concerned that given Iran's advancements in its nuclear program, a deal, once reached, might no longer be relevant.

Amir-Abdollahian said that private messages Iran indirectly receives from Malley and Biden are different from their public statements, which could be political in nature.

If Biden's intentions are genuine, he should "show them on the ground," the foreign minister said.

The window for diplomacy was still open as long as sanctions were lifted and the Iranian public was confined that it would receive economic relief, he explained.

"Given us economic guarantees and remove the elements of the maximum pressure policy of Trump.. these are the most important issues to us that we have to focus on," he said.

Iran is "serious about reaching a strong and good and lasting deal. Our nuclear program is strong and totally peaceful. We are keeping the widow of diplomacy open" and if the US has a realistic approach, "we will get to the point where we will make a deal," Amir-Abdollahian said.

"The United States has to make a decision. If the Zionist lobby distances itself from the national interest of the US, just a little, Mr. Biden can reach a good deal,

"If it doesn't happen, in Iran, for the last 40 years we have withstood these pressures and we have other options on the table as well," he stated