Is the timing bizarre or was everything always planned to come out exactly as it has?

This is one of the key questions being asked about Israel regarding the Mossad revealing new Iranian nuclear secrets only now in mid-2022 all relating back to the spy agency's raid on the Islamic Republic's nuclear archives in January 2018.

Why, if the Mossad had glaring evidence of Tehran having hacked IAEA internal communications, would it not have revealed these documents back in 2018?

Further, why if the clandestine agency had extensive evidence of Iranian internal discussions about how to fool the IAEA, was all of this not revealed earlier?

The two main theories would be timing and dynamics versus the agency literally did not know what it had at the time, as hard as the second narrative might be to swallow.

The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER)

In terms of timing and dynamics, The Jerusalem Post has already given the inside story of how then Prime Minister's Office public diplomacy official Yarden Vatikai, along with the Mossad and Israeli military intelligence officials, spent two months vetting material that was taken from the archives to decide what to disclose to the general public.

This was an even more extensive review process regarding what then prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu should focus on in his historic April 30, 2018 press conference.

Vatikai said that there were internal debates between the public relations and Mossad officials about what intelligence could be revealed and what needed to be kept secret.

Releasing information to the public

Although the debates can be complex, Vatikai said that often intelligence professionals want to reveal less, and to present what is revealed with more nuance, whereas political officials tend to want to reveal more and with a simpler message for the public to quickly understand and absorb.

Although a tremendous amount of material was vetted, declassified and disclosed in April 2018, the Mossad and Israel continued to disclose information on a rolling basis for at least another year and a half.

In fact, Netanyahu gave two additional disclosure speeches at much later dates all related back to the raid on the archive.

In September 2018, Netanyahu disclosed illicit nuclear material which the Mossad had found at Iran's Turquzabad nuclear facility.

In September 2019, Netanyahu disclosed nuclear violations of the JCPOA at the Abadeh-Marivan nuclear facility.

Though disclosed over a long period, both of these later disclosures were known back in early 2018 but were intentionally held on to for later propaganda value.

To this day, the IAEA is fighting with Iran about resolving between three and four potential nuclear violations which it discovered based on data originally provided to it by the Mossad.

One could say that the timing now is ideal for embarrassing Iran before the IAEA, US and the West in terms of friction over the nuclear deal negotiations.

However, there have been many other crucial moments dating back to the renewal of the nuclear negotiations in April 2021.

So while this is certainly an opportune time to embarrass Iran with these new documents, it does not seem to be the full answer.

Rather, the Post has learned from sources that the information just released about Iran and the IAEA was not known to Israeli officials in 2018 when they were vetting what information to disclose to the public.

In fact, the volume of data that the Mossad seized from Iran was so extensive, and add was also in Farsi, that Israel simply had not gotten to the point of translating these latest revealed documents until a much later date.

This means that this might not even be the last we hear of the nuclear archive raid data of 2018.

The spy agency probably did not just learn about these documents yesterday or last week, but sometimes even the most mythic secret agents in the world can be delayed by such mundane challenges as translation and data mining.