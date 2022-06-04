New details reveal Iranian scientist died of internal bleed - report

Iranian scientist Dr. Ayub Ansari was invited to dinner with a relative in Yazd, Iran shortly before his death, the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Qabas revealed, sharing new details on Saturday regarding the death of Ansari.

According to the report, when he got back from dinner, his condition deteriorated, and he was taken to the hospital.

Ansari was reportedly suffering from an internal bleed and died two hours later despite attempts to save his life.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

According to Al-Qabas, Ansari was in charge of many projects in the field of missiles in the military area of Yazd.

Ansari had a doctorate in Aeronautic engineering and space for Sharif University of Technology in Tehran.

Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khameini_311 (credit: Reuters)

Khameini's statement

"Our enemies are causing unrest in Iran in order to take Iran down," said Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khameini. "Today, our enemy only hopes to harm our nation relies on protests, but the enemy's calculations are wrong like many of their previous calculation."