New details reveal Iranian scientist died of internal bleed - report

Al-Qabas reported new details in the death of Iranian scientist Dr. Ayub Ansari, citing Iranian sources.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JUNE 4, 2022 20:33
Iranians hold flags during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022 (photo credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)
Iranians hold flags during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022
(photo credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)

Iranian scientist Dr. Ayub Ansari was invited to dinner with a relative in Yazd, Iran shortly before his death, the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Qabas revealed, sharing new details on Saturday regarding the death of Ansari.

According to the report, when he got back from dinner, his condition deteriorated, and he was taken to the hospital. 

Ansari was reportedly suffering from an internal bleed and died two hours later despite attempts to save his life.

According to Al-Qabas, Ansari was in charge of many projects in the field of missiles in the military area of Yazd. 

Ansari had a doctorate in Aeronautic engineering and space for Sharif University of Technology in Tehran.

Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khameini_311 (credit: Reuters)Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khameini_311 (credit: Reuters)

Khameini's statement

"Our enemies are causing unrest in Iran in order to take Iran down," said Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khameini. "Today, our enemy only hopes to harm our nation relies on protests, but the enemy's calculations are wrong like many of their previous calculation."

Tags Iran death missiles
