With Russia increasingly using Iranian drones and other weapons for its continued assault on Ukraine, there is, once again, talk about whether Israel should be getting involved in the war.

For example, a recent tweet from Diaspora Minister Nachman Shai caused quite an uproar.

“This morning,” Shai wrote on Sunday, “it was reported that Iran is transferring ballistic missiles to Russia. There is no longer any doubt about where Israel should stand in this bloody conflict. The time has come for Ukraine to receive military aid as well, just as the USA and NATO countries provide.”

Ukrainian diplomatic sources hoped that Shai’s statement marked a shift in Jerusalem towards aiding their war effort, while at least one prominent Russian responded furiously.

Russia and Ukraine on idea of more Israeli involvement

Russian former president Dmitry Medvedev warned on his popular Telegram channel: "It looks like Israel is going to provide arms to the regime in Kyiv. A very reckless move. It will destroy government relations between our countries."

People take the title “minister” seriously and non-Israelis often expect a level of message discipline that doesn’t really exist in Israel. In reality, Shai is not a member of the Security Cabinet, nor is he a realistic candidate to return to the Knesset after the election in two weeks. He is the only member of the broader cabinet that has publicly called for military aid to Ukraine, though others – including Prime Minister Yair Lapid when he was foreign minister – have done so behind closed doors. One tweet does not a policy shift make.

There have been reports in The New York Times and other outlets that Jerusalem is more involved than was initially, sharing intelligence with Kyiv about Iranian drones, allowing tech firms to work in Ukraine against the UAVs and turning a blind eye to third countries’ intentions to transfer Israeli weapons that they purchase to Ukraine.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk was one of those who were encouraged by Shai’s tweet but said there has been no detectable shift at all in Israel’s position since Iranian arms were turned against his country. The reports on intelligence sharing are “conspiracy theories,” he said on Tuesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “expected more when Iran proved to be helping Russia,” Korniychuk said, “but we are disappointed.”

“We are talking just about defensive weapons, not offensive. This is critical for us right now, not in three months or six months,” the ambassador said. “We appreciate Lapid’s condemnations, but we need more than words to defend our civilians.”

Where does Israel stand on Russia-Ukraine War

Israel opposed to Russia's invasion of Ukraine from the start, consistently voted against it in the UN, and provided significant humanitarian aid to Kyiv, including a field hospital. This month, Lapid condemned Russian strikes on civilians.

However, Israel has declined to provide any military aid beyond vests and helmets to Ukraine. This is in part out of a concern for maintaining the deconfliction mechanism between Israel and Russia, which allows Israel to attack Iranian targets in Syria – though Russia has sharply reduced the number of soldiers it has stationed in Syria. Israel is also concerned for the wellbeing of Russian Jews, a worry that has continued to be justified by the Russian authorities’ behavior, whether it’s cracking down on the Jewish Agency, pressuring rabbis to express support for the war and the general ban on adult men from leaving the country in light of the more recent conscription order.

Until recently, Israel’s concerns about its own interests and those of the Diaspora came before Ukraine and being a member in good standing of the Western alliance against Russia.

But now, Iranian drones and other arms are being battle-tested in Ukraine, and Tehran, which has a professed mission to destroy the Jewish state, could use that experience and knowledge to more effectively combat Israel. After all, it’s already doing that through its proxies, like Hezbollah, and attacking Israeli allies in the Gulf, like the UAE, with its drones.

Will Israel's involvement in Russia-Ukraine War change?

There is a clear security interest in Israel getting more involved – fast – and allowing its anti-missile and drone technologies to be used against Iran's.

Meanwhile, Lapid has been quiet on the matter, and so has opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who has advocated for a more neutral stance on the war – though he’s also more openly hawkish on Iran.

The question remains whether Jerusalem will start to consider helping Ukraine to be in the interest of Israel’s national security, or will continue behaving the way it has since the war began – regardless of the dramatic shift involving Iran.