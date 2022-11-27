Iran opposes US by joining Shanghai Cooperation Organization - analysis

Iran in recent weeks has been focused on its progress in joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amirabdollahian praised Iran’s decision to move forward with an accession bill to the SCO, noting that a recent vote on the bill for the accession of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization “shows the determination and seriousness of our country to develop regional, international, and economic cooperation and strengthen its view of Asia.”

The SCO includes countries in Central Asia, including Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Russia, Pakistan, Uzbekistan and China. These are important countries because Russia and China tend to position themselves at odds with the US. This is increasingly true with Russia after the Ukraine invasion. Russia and the West appear to have completely destroyed their relations, and Iran would like to swoop in and benefit.

Iran calls this “multilateralism.” Recently in an interview with the Chinese People's Daily Online published on Saturday, Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh stated that "the SCO seeks to assist in providing better answers to the problems faced by member states as well as the region.” He argued that there was great “significance of Iran joining the bloc by pointing out that the organization includes members from Central and Eastern Asia in addition to other regions, and this can give Iran a platform to make overtures with all of these countries.”

The reason Iran likes the SCO is that it views it as an organization that has no western members. “On a question that some Western nations equate the SCO with NATO, Keshavarzzadeh said such a comparison is wrong because the SCO is an inclusive bloc and not a military alliance,” a report in Tehran Times noted. These are pro-regime publications and reflect Iran’s stance.

Iranian flag is seen at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as Albania cuts ties with Iran and orders diplomats to leave over cyberattack, in Tirana, Albania, September 8, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/FLORION GOGA)

How will joining SCO benefit Iran?

An article at the Carnegie Endowment for International peace notes that Iran joining the SCO will bring some benefits to Tehran, but there are also hurdles.

“Iranian officials still maintain that officially joining the SCO—which is slated to occur by April 2023—will bring benefits in the economic, commercial, and strategic sectors. Furthermore, from the perspective of the SCO itself, Iran's political cooperation may be useful for the organization’s relations with the Islamic world,” the report noted.

It also notes that trade between Iran and SCO countries surpassed $651 billion last year. But Iran will need to modernize its infrastructure to take advantage of any new opportunities. Also, the new China-Iran partnership will take a while to be realized in terms of benefits for Tehran.