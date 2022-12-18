Police in Iran arrested actress Taraneh Alidoosti, the star of the Academy Award-winning film "The Salesman," Iranian state news organization the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported on Telegram on Saturday.

According to the Associated Press, the arrest came a week after Alidoosti published a post on Instagram showing solidarity with Mohsen Shekari, a protester who had been executed.

The IRNA state news agency, however, reported that she was arrested for failing to provide documents.

Taraneh Alidoosti at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, Cannes, France, May 26, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE)

Alidoosti's previous actions opposing the Iranian government

Last month, Alidoosti also posted an image of herself without a head covering and holding a sign with the words “Woman. Life. Freedom.” in Kurdish in support of protests in Iran that began when Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini died while in the custody of Iranian police, according to Deadline.

According to the AP report, Alidoosti was given a suspended five-month prison sentence in 2020 after criticizing the police for beating a woman without a head covering.

Iranian authorities have sentenced at least 12 people involved in the protests to death in closed-door hearings, the report added.