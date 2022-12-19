Iran says it thwarted Mossad network targeting its defense industries

Iran's Intelligence Ministry claimed that it had thwarted a Mossad spy network attempting to sabotage Iran's defense industries on Sunday.

According to the Intelligence Ministry, the Mossad contacted companies that work with Iran's defense industries in order to collect information. The Mossad began working with a person named "Frank" who works as a sales manager for a company that supplies parts and is in contact with Iranian companies, according to the report.

Iranian intelligence claimed that Frank invited his employees to a seminar in Malaysia and introduced them to a man named Hadrien, who runs a company in Singapore that works with Iranian companies to produce carbon fiber and metal alloys. The two worked with colleagues in Iran who identified the latest needs of the military and defense establishment in the country, according to the report.

In October, Malaysian media claimed that they had arrested local operatives working for the Mossad after the operatives attempted to kidnap a Hamas operative in the country. Israeli officials have not responded to the reports.

CEOs and salespeople from companies in Iran were also invited to seminars in Turkey, Thailand, Hungary, Oman and Georgia, where the Mossad collected intelligence from them, the Iranian Intelligence Ministry claimed, adding that it has been monitoring these attempts and has arrested individuals who entered Iran in order to target "sensitive military sites."

Mossad seal (credit: רונאלדיניו המלך/Wikimedia Commons)

Iran's Intelligence Ministry and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) periodically publish claims that they have caught Mossad spy networks, with a series of such claims published in recent months amid anti-government protests that have swept Iran.

Hadrien and Frank, the two individuals named in the most recent claim, are listed as officials on the website of a company in Singapore that deals with advanced alloys and composites for aerospace applications. The company also deals in materials important for the petrochemical industry. The company's website seems to not have been updated much since about 2018.

The new claim also included a video featuring photos of the individuals accused of working with the Mossad.

Past attacks on Iran's aerospace industry blamed on the US and Israel

Iran's aerospace industry has been the target of a series of alleged Israeli and American sabotage efforts in the past decade, according to Iranian reports.

In November 2011, an explosion hit a missile base in Bidganeh, killing at least 17 members of the IRGC, including Moghaddam, Mehrabi's predecessor. While the explosion was initially reported as an accident, Western media, including the Guardian and Time magazine, reported that the incident was being blamed on the Mossad.

In 2019, a rocket being tested at the Imam Khomeini Space Center in Iran exploded on the launch pad, according to satellite imagery published by NPR.

In February 2019, then Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told NBC that it was possible that there was a US campaign to sabotage Iranian satellite launches, as the country had already conducted two failed launches that year. Shortly before Zarif's comments, The New York Times reported that the US had accelerated a secret program to sabotage Iran's missiles and rockets.

In June 2020, an explosion was reported near Tehran, with Iranian officials claiming that industrial gas tanks near Parchin had exploded, but western analyses finding that the explosion likely took place at the missile production sites in the Khojir area, including facilities used to produce both solid-propellant and liquid-fuel missiles.

In September 2021, a fire broke out at the Shahid Hemmat Industrial Group missile base in Karaj, near Tehran, killing two workers and injuring one at the facility. The IRGC-affiliated Sobh-e-Sadegh newspaper later reported that the fire was caused by an attack by Israel. The New York Times also reported that Israel was behind the incident. The Shahid Hemmat missile base is located near Bidganeh, where Moghaddam was killed.

In June of this year, an explosion shook western Tehran, with satellite imagery shared by Intelli Times appearing to show damage to the roof of a structure at the Shahid Hemmat base, indicating that the base had been targeted for a second time.

The Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Qabas cited "well-informed Iranian sources" at the time claiming that the Shahid Hemmat base was seemingly attacked by drones. According to the report, drones launched from within Iran not far from the base hit the site. Al-Qabas added that new tests of ballistic missile engines had recently been conducted at the base.

Additionally, in June, Iranian officials announced that two personnel from the IRGC's Aerospace Force had been killed while "carrying out their mission" in Iran. Shortly after one of the personnel was killed, satellite imagery revealed that preparations for a space launch were being conducted at the site he was killed at. Iran International reported that the deaths were "not accidents," but did not provide further information.

In September of this year, a member of the IRGC's Aerospace Force was killed during a "mission" in the Sistan and Baluchistan Province in southeastern Iran. The operative, named Ali Mohammadi, was part of the Ansar al-Reza Corps which is based in the South Khorasan Province, according to the governor of South Khorasan. The cause of the operative's death was not published.