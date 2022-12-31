Iranian author sentenced to death after interview on Israeli channel

An author-illustrator who was arrested after he gave an interview in Israeli media was sentenced to death on Thursday according to media affiliated with the opposition in Iran.

According to Prada Radio, which is operated by the US, the Tehran courts sentenced Mehdi Bahman to death, but it wasn't clear on what charges he received the sentence.

Behman was arrested on October 19 after an interview that he gave to Channel 13 in which he was critical of the Islamic regime about the protests in his country that broke out as a result of the death of Mahsa Amini in September.

According to a committee that follows the status of prisoners, he was denied the right to have a lawyer throughout the trial.

Other protestors sentenced to death

A human rights organization based in Oslo estimates that at least 100 protestors that were arrested in the last few months are in danger of being sentenced to death. To date, we know of two protestors who were executed at the end of show trials they were on.

Demonstrators protest following the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran, in Berlin, Germany, October, 22, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN MANG)

A third protester managed to get his death sentence suspended pending review of his case.