The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iranian girls are being poisoned to stop them from attending school

Iran's deputy health minister confirmed that "some people" were poisoning girls but didn't elaborate on who or how.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN
Published: FEBRUARY 27, 2023 13:05
A group of schoolgirls in Iran. (photo credit: FLICKR)
A group of schoolgirls in Iran.
(photo credit: FLICKR)

Hundreds of girls around Iran have been poisoned in their schools since November, the country's Deputy Health Minister Younes Panahi confirmed to the IRNA state news agency.

"After the poisoning of several students in Qom schools, it was found that some people wanted all schools, especially girls' schools, to be closed. It has been revealed that the chemical compounds used to poison students are not war chemicals, and the poisoned students do not need aggressive treatment, and a large percentage of the chemical agents used are treatable."

The statement came after scores of girls in Qom began to experience respiratory poisoning with several requiring hospital medical treatment.

According to Iran International, the poisoning began in Qom and spread to other cities in the area. At least 14 girls' schools in four different cities have been hit.

Last week, Moalleman News' Telegram account featured a message from a group that calls itself "Devotees of the Supreme," which said that education is forbidden for girls and will only poison them. The message also warned that girls all across Iran would be poisoned if their schools were not shut down. 

A group of schoolgirls in Iran. (credit: FLICKR) A group of schoolgirls in Iran. (credit: FLICKR)

Two weeks ago, parents of girls who were poisoned gathered outside the Qom's governate to protest against the attacks and urged the government to deal with the phenomena.

How is the Iranian government responding to the attacks?

The next day, government spokesperson Ali Bahadori Jahromi said that the government was working to find the cause of the poisonings. A week later, Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Jafar Montazeri ordered a judicial probe into the attacks.

Iran is not the only place where extremists are trying to bar girls from getting an education. While initially promising that girls would continue to get an education, the Taliban began barring women from universities and then teenage girls from high school shortly after it gained control of Afghanistan in 2021.



Tags Iran education school women and girls poison
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
4

Polish police say they ruled out that Julia Wendel is Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann
5

Ukraine's Zelensky says he plans to meet China's Xi

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council in Kyiv, Ukraine September 30, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by