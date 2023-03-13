Yemen in focus after Iran-Saudi deal - analysis

The Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen have said the new Iran-Saudi Arabia deal, which was announced in China after more than a year of meetings in Iraq, will have no impact on the Houthi war in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen in 2015 to prevent the Houthis from taking over a swath of the country. Since then, Iran has supplied the Houthis with missile and drone technology used to target Saudi Arabia. The war has made Yemen suffer and also led to a kind of proxy conflict. Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which was also involved in Yemen, have not always agreed on the aims of the war there.

The war in Yemen became a testing ground for Iran’s drones. It then improved the kamikaze drones and has exported them to Russia.

Iran also uses vessels, usually disguised as civilian or commercial dhows, to move weapons to Yemen. The US and UK navies have interdicted numerous shipments from Iran to Yemen. These shipments often contain munitions and sometimes sophisticated equipment for missiles and drones.

Experts have traced numerous parts of drones and missiles used by the Houthis back to Iran and also revealed how Iran acquires some pieces for its drones, such as gyroscopes or engines, from supplies in Europe or even China.

Followers of the Houthi movement carry a mock drone during a rally held to mark the Ashura in Saada, Yemen, September 10, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/NAIF RAHMA)

This means the Iranian war in Yemen is important for Iran.

Will Iran now reduce support for the Houthis in the wake of the Saudi deal?

The war in Yemen gave Iran a chance to also try to project its power into the Red Sea and Gulf of Oman. It has attacked commercial ships over the last several years, sometimes hundreds of kilometers from Iran. The IRGC is also believed to have sent ships into the area to monitor what is happening. Once again, a key question will be whether Iran will reduce this kind of activity.

Media in the Gulf noted that Saudi Arabia’s normalization agreement with Iran will not impact the war in Yemen. The Houthis claim they don’t take orders from Iran, a spokesperson for the group told Al-Mayadeen.

“Saudi Arabia must know that our relationship with Iran is not one of subordination. It is an Islamic brotherly relationship. Resolving the Yemen issue [can only be achieved through negotiations] between Sanaa and Riyadh, and not Tehran and Riyadh,” said a member of the Houthis’ political wing Abdulwahab al-Mahbashi, according to Al-Arabiya.

This leaves many questions up in the air after the Iran-Saudi deal. Will Iranian weapons shipments to Yemen dry up? Will Iran pressure the Houthis? Or will Iran pretend there is plausible deniability in its continued arming of the Houthis? Will Saudi Arabia make an issue of this and ask China to pressure Iran? Was this part of the deal or not?

The Houthis also threaten Israel and reports over the last years said that Iran provided them with technology for drones that could threaten Israel. As Iran shifts its drone exports to Russia, including the types of Shahed-136 drones it had once sent to Yemen, it’s unclear if the drone export continues to the Houthis. Some of the drones are made locally so the Houthis can make some of these systems themselves.

The Houthis official rhetoric includes slogans about “death to Israel” and “death to the US” and “curse the Jews.”

Clearly, the Houthis have wanted to expand their regional role and link up with Hezbollah. This means Iran’s two major partners, Hezbollah and the Houthis, will be in the spotlight after the deal. Saudi Arabia cares about Yemen and Lebanon and it’s unclear if the deal will impact this arc of Iranian influence and power that stretches from Lebanon several thousand miles via Syria and Iraq to the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman and Yemen.