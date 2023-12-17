The head of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami said in a speech over the weekend that the US role in the Middle East is declining. This is not a new statement by the Iranian regime, but it restates some details linking how Iran sees the US role, and also Iran’s view of Israel’s war against Hamas.

The IRGC commander was speaking at a funeral of “unknown martyrs,” which is usually a reference to those victims of the Iran-Iraq war whose bodies could not be identified. After a speech honoring the fallen, the IRGC commander turned his attention to Israel and the US. “We will support Palestine until the end,” he said, adding that “Americans are packing their bags and leaving the region.”

He went on to make a series of comments suggesting that equipment and money are not enough to win wars in the Middle East. This reflects the Iranian regime policy of investing more in groups and people, such as Hezbollah and the Houthis, than investing in things. He then compared the current trend in the region to the last two decades of US policy.

“Did the occupation of Afghanistan bring them victory? We tell them why did you leave equipment as strong as an army when you fled Afghanistan? Were you able to stay in the Iraq that you occupied? Did you win in Syria or did you just spend money? Were you able to create victory with these dollars in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, etc. or did you have to leave the field defeated, depressed, helpless and unsuccessful?”

He then compared the US policy in those countries with Israel’s war against Hamas. “The more they equip, the more nails they put in their coffin.” He accused Israel of fighting against civilians and harming hospitals. The reality is that it is Iran-backed Hamas that purposely sought to exploit civilians and use hospitals as shields. Likely the IRGC commander knows this.

He went on to claim that the US was behind Israel’s war in Gaza. He then claimed that the war in Gaza was further tarnishing the US image in the region. This is the dual narrative of Iran. On the one hand it uses Hamas to attack Israel and destroy Gaza, and on the other it then claims this destruction harms the US and Israel. Tehran seeks to play both sides in this respect.

Overall his speech continued to reveal Iran's policy. Iran is using the war in Gaza to boost its influence in the region. Salami said that that the US and Israel are the main losers of this conflict in the region. He argued that countries in the region, what he termed "Muslim nations" now have hatred for the US and Israel.

“Today, the American authorities do not have the courage to be present in any of the Islamic countries. Gone are the days when the red carpet was rolled out for you and children were brought in from schools to wave at you. Wherever you appear today, hatred, insecurity and your kind are the main characteristics of the reaction of the nations.”

In this analysis, the Iranian IRGC leader openly explains Iran’s goal. Its goal is to drag Israel into a larger conflict, which Iran itself inflames via attacks by Hezbollah, the Houthis and militias in Iraq and Syria. Then Iran uses these attacks to argue that the region opposes the US and Israel. However, it is Iran that is behind all these attacks and instability.