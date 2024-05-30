Iran rules out sabotage in helicopter crash killing president, FM

Iran has ruled out sabotage or electronic warfare as the cause of the helicopter crash that resulted in the deaths of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and their entourage. The announcement, made Wednesday by the General Staff of Iran's Armed Forces, follows the release of their second detailed report on the incident.

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

The report's findings are based on an extensive examination of the helicopter's wreckage and the debris dispersion at the mountainous crash site. According to the investigation, there was no evidence of an explosion or any form of sabotage, and the wreckage patterns aligned with a crash scenario rather than an attack.

No disruptions indicated in the helicopter's communications systems

Additionally, the investigation assessed the helicopter's operational parameters at the time of the crash. It was confirmed that the total weight of passengers and equipment was within the aircraft’s maximum load limit.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visits the military equipment of IRGC Navy in Bandar Abbas, Iran, February 2, 2024. (credit: IRAN'S PRESIDENCY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Communication with the flight crew was maintained up to 69 seconds before the crash, indicating no disruption or interference in the helicopter’s communication systems.

The report also mentioned that weather conditions during the return flight to Tabriz, the capital of East Azerbaijan province, would need further analysis to determine their potential impact on the accident.

These findings build on the initial report released on May 23, providing a more comprehensive understanding of the circumstances leading to the crash.