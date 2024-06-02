Khomeini’s legacy 35 years on: How the ayatollah shaped modern Iran

Monday, June 3, marks 35 years since the death of the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

The enigmatic religious leader-cum-revolutionary, who passed away in 1989, left a profound and lasting legacy on Iran and the broader Middle East that is still felt globally today.

As Iran marks 35 years since his death, it's essential to reflect on various aspects of his impact, from his role in the Iranian Revolution to his influence on Islamic political thought and the geopolitics of the region.

The life and legacy of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini

Born in Khomeyn, Persia, the young Ruhollah was left orphaned at a young age after his father was murdered in 1903.

He was renowned early in life as studious child, immersing himself in Quranic study and Arabic, receiving tuition from family members. Through his learning, he rose to prominence as a high-ranking cleric in Twelver Shi'ism, eventually earning himself the title of ayatollah ("token of God.") Ayatollah Khomeini returns to Iran after 14 years exile on February 1, 1979. He is helped off the plane by one of the Air France pilots, February 1, 1979 (credit: Sajed.ir/WikimediaCommons)

He was also a prolific author, penning more than 40 books. His vocal opposition to the Shah's White Revolution - when the monarchic government introduced a six-point program of reform including land reform, the sale of state-owned enterprises to private interests, electoral changes to enfranchise women and allow non-Muslims to hold office, profit-sharing in industry, and a literacy campaign in the nation's schools - led to his state-sponsored expulsion to Bursa in Turkey in 1964. Almost a year later, he relocated to Najaf in Iraq, where he delivered speeches on his religio-political theory of Guardianship of the Jurist, which were later compiled into the book "Islamic Government."

Khomeini was barred from returning to Iran during the Shah's reign, remaining in exile. On January 16, 1979, the Shah left Iran for medical treatment and never returned. Two weeks later, on February 1, 1979, Khomeini, who had relocated to a Paris suburb, returned to Iran and was greeted by a joyous crowd estimated to be up to five million people.

His chartered Air France flight to Tehran was accompanied by over one hundred journalists. One of them, ABC reporter Peter Jennings, asked Khomeini how he felt about being back in Iran, to which the ayatollah responded with a single word through his translator: "Hichi" (Nothing).

His statement has been taken by some reverers as a reflection of Khomeini's mystical beliefs and humility.

For some, it underscored Khomeini's indifference to the needs of the Iranian people. In recognition of his profound international impact, Khomeini was named Time magazine's Man of the Year in 1979.

The Iranian Revolution saw a significant shift from a secular, Western-aligned monarchy to a theocratic state based on Khomeini's interpretation of Shia Islam. The establishment of the Islamic Republic marked the first time in modern history that an Islamic theocracy had taken control of a country.

Central to Khomeini's ideological legacy is the concept of Velayat-e Faqih (Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist), which posits that a senior cleric should oversee the governance of the state to ensure that laws and policies comply with Islamic principles. This theory was enshrined in Iran's constitution and remains a cornerstone of its political system. It has influenced other Islamist movements and has been a point of debate and contention within Shia Islam.

Khomeini’s success inspired numerous Islamist movements across the Muslim world. His model of governance and his advocacy for resistance against perceived oppression resonated with groups seeking to establish Islamic states. His emphasis on anti-imperialism and opposition to Western influence became rallying points for various Islamist and revolutionary movements globally.

The ayatollah’s establishment of a theocratic political system drastically altered Iran’s governance. The supreme leader, a position Khomeini first held, wields significant power, overshadowing elected bodies such as the president and the parliament. This dual structure of governance continues to shape Iranian politics.

The revolution also led to significant social and cultural changes, including the imposition of strict Islamic dress codes, the segregation of sexes in many public areas, and a general increase in the role of religion in everyday life. Education and media were heavily influenced by Islamic principles, aiming to foster a generation aligned with the ideals of the revolution.

Khomeini’s era saw a shift towards economic policies that emphasized self-sufficiency and resistance to Western economic influence. This included nationalizing key industries and promoting policies aimed at reducing reliance on foreign entities. However, these policies have had mixed results, contributing to both economic independence and ongoing economic challenges.

Khomeini’s vision extended beyond Iran’s borders. He sought to export the Islamic Revolution, supporting Shia movements in countries like Iraq, Lebanon, and Bahrain. The creation and support of Hezbollah in Lebanon is a direct result of Khomeini’s policies, which significantly affected regional geopolitics. He also led the country during the Iran-Iraq War, when the young republic had to defend itself from Saddam Hussein’s invasion, leading to an eight-year conflict and the death of hundreds of thousands of Iranians.

Under Khomeini, Iran adopted a staunchly anti-Western stance, particularly against the United States, which Khomeini dubbed the "Great Satan." This rhetoric and the subsequent events, such as the US Embassy hostage crisis, led to decades of strained relations with Western countries. This adversarial stance continues to influence Iran's foreign policy.

On November 4, a group of Iranian college students calling themselves the Muslim Student Followers of the Imam's Line took control of the American Embassy in Tehran, holding 52 embassy staff hostage for 444 days.

In Iran, the hostage crisis was immensely popular and received Khomeini's endorsement under the slogan "America can't do a damn thing against us."

Similarly, Khomeini's relationship with Israel, who he dubbed the "Little Satan" was one of intense animosity and opposition, rooted in ideological, political, and religious beliefs. Khomeini's stance on Israel significantly shaped Iran's foreign policy towards the state and its role in the broader Middle East conflict.

After several years of declining health, Khomeini died on 3 June 1989 after suffering five heart attacks in just a matter of days – he was 89. Ali Khamenei succeeded him as supreme leader, who remains in power to this day. Iranian then-president-elect Hassan Rouhani (2nd R) pays his respects to the grave of the founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini at his mausoleum in Tehran June 16, 2013. (credit: Reuters/Fars News/Seyed Hassan Mousavi)

Khomeini’s modern legacy is deeply polarizing within Iran and globally. Supporters view him as a revolutionary hero who stood against tyranny and imperialism, creating a government based on Islamic values. Critics, and there is a large Iranian diaspora throughout the world who fled under the rule of Khomeini, argue that his policies led to political repression, economic hardship, and a loss of personal freedoms. The human rights situation in Iran, particularly regarding freedom of speech, women's rights, and political dissent, has been a significant point of contention.

Thirty-five years after his death, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's legacy remains a powerful force in Iran and beyond. His establishment of the Islamic Republic and the ideological, social, and political changes he enacted continue to shape the region's dynamics. His influence on political Islam and his role in defining Iran's place in the world make him one of the most significant figures in contemporary Middle Eastern history. Whether viewed as a champion of anti-imperialism and Islamic governance or a symbol of repression and ideological rigidity, Khomeini’s impact on history is undeniable.