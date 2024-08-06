Underground bases and mobile launchers: Iran readying for attack - report

In recent days, the US has seen movement of missile launchers in Iran, indicating readiness for a potential attack, US officials told The Wall Street Journal on Monday.

Iran's potential attack on Israel is expected to incorporate ballistic and cruise missiles in addition to drones launched from western Iran, according to a report published by the Alma Research Education Center earlier this week.

Alma listed 12 possible launch sites that may be used by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian army in the event of an attack, including Tabriz, Kermanshah, Khorramabad, and Dezful.

The launches are expected to be carried out, according to Alma, via mobile launchers from open areas next to underground bases. The reduced amount of shafts at such bases may impact the number of launches that may be conducted.

Iran has vowed to avenge the killing of former Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week.

Iran's April attack

On the night between April 13 and 14, Iran attacked Israel in response to the killing of IRGC commander Mohammed Reza Zahedi in a strike in Syria earlier in April. A man stands next to the apparent remains of a ballistic missile, as it lies in the desert near the Dead Sea, following a massive missile and drone attack by Iran on Israel, in southern Israel April 21, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Iran launched some 300 aerial threats at Israel, consisting of cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and drones, 99% of which were shot down.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.