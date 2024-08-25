Islamic Republic children’s movie in disguise sneaks its way to Israeli theaters

An Iranian children’s film approved by the Islamic Republic is being screened in Israel, so finds an exposé by Iran specialist Dr. Thamar E. Gindin. Gindin’s exposé also revealed that the film has been marketed outside of Iran through a Malaysian company, which apparently masks the export of Iranian media, which is not subject to sanctions; as well as a pledge by the film’s creators to transfer revenues to Gaza.

According to Gindin, the film branded outside of Iran as Extinction and in Israel as Namer Mi Shemedaber is being screened as of now only in Iran and Israel, and is scheduled to be screened in Russia and Turkey as well. The original film was titled Bache-Zerang (Smart Kid), and is reportedly the most successful Iranian cartoon of all time. It was a joint production of Honar-Pooya studios and the Islamic Republic’s Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, a unit under the regime’s Ministry of Education.

“The film was shown for the first time at the Fajr Film Festival in January 2023, where it was nominated in a number of categories and won the award for best animated film,” commented Gindin, “though it should be noted that it was also the only animated film to participate in the festival.”

According to online information, the film was released at the end of September 2023, and has grossed almost $15 million. "In November the studios announced that 1% of all the film's revenues would be donated to the children of Gaza," Gindin elaborated. "One could translate this to '$140,000 transferred to Hamas authorities, who may or may not decide to share the revenue with Gazans.'"

Troubling content, dubious distribution

THE MOVIE REVOLVES around Mohsen Rahmati, a boy who loves superhero movies, and who can talk to animals. Mohsen then befriends an endangered Mazandaranian (Iranian) Tiger and decides to help him, and at the end of the movie the hunters realize they made a mistake by hunting his kin.

However, in Israeli discussion groups online, many parents expressed distress over alleged scenes of violence and self-sacrifice, which even triggered thoughts of the October 7 massacre.

GINDIN DESCRIBED the movie as propagating religious Shi’ite motifs. “The keeper of the forest is a doe protected by a man who we see only as a silhouette with a radiant face, which is exactly how the saints of Islam are traditionally painted,” she explained. “Shia lore tells of Emam Reza, who could also speak the language of animals and saved a doe from a hunter, who repented of his intention to hunt it. This legend appears in the film twice: once told to the main character during the film, and once as the plot of the whole movie.”

Gindin continued: “Hamed Jafari, one of the film’s creators, also stressed in an interview that his aim in his films is to educate children on the sanctity of the Imams and Fatima, and he also commented that he does not rule out creating a film commemorating ‘hero Qasem Soleimani.’”

“It is important to understand that creators in Iran cannot release a film or any other artistic product without obtaining a license from the Ministry of Islamic Guidance,” commented Gindin, stressing that this means that a children’s film screened in Israel was actually approved by the Iranian extremist regime.

The film was produced in two versions: one version for distribution in Iran and one aimed for the rest of the world. The global version, called Extinction, is distributed by a Malaysian company. This is especially odd considering that Iranian films are presented all over the world, including Israel, without concealing their origin.

“Malaysia is one of the only countries in the world where Iranians do not need a visa,” explained Gindin. Magic Picture Films, the alleged Malaysian company, may actually belong to the Islamic Republic or operate on its behalf.

“This company only distributes Iranian films and cartoons despite being based in Malaysia, which raises further concern. The establishment of Iranian straw companies to avoid sanctions is a main modus operandi for government bodies, as a former government official currently not living in Iran had told me.

“The response of the Israeli distribution company of the film, Red Cape, indicates it was not aware of and still does not believe all the findings of this investigation, which started from a post by a concerned mother in a parents group.”

Red Cape, the official distributor of the film in Israel, replied to Gindin regarding her exposé, commenting, inter alia, that the film was purchased from a French company “specializing in children’s films”, which in turn brought it from Malaysia, and screened it at the Annecy festival where it met a warm response.

Red Cape also added that all revenues from ticket sales in Israel will stay in the country, stressing their contribution to evacuees from the North for whom they screen films free of charge, and further justifying screening the film by commenting that “it is not right to reject other cultures.”

“Our problem is not with Iranian movies, which are great and provide a fascinating glimpse into Iranian society,” added the Iran specialist. “The main problem lies in the fact that a Malaysian straw company distributes films with no due disclosure to its partners abroad, and then presents it as ‘Malaysian film.’ This allows for the promulgation of propaganda and the overriding of sanctions, unchecked.”

Red Cape has yet to respond to the Jerusalem Post’s comment request.