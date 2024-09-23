Israel carries out covert assassination, steals documents in Iran

Israel allegedly carried out an assassination and document theft within Iranian territory, according to a presenter from a channel affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, quoting an Iranian intelligence source.

The presenter, Vahid Haddab, claimed that "last month, Israel assassinated a figure whose identity has not yet been identified and stole documents inside Iran." Since the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran at the end of July, speculation about Iranian retaliation has intensified, especially following the explosions of pagers and communication devices in Lebanon, as well as the attack on the Iranian ambassador in Beirut. Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced on Sunday that they were dismantling a network consisting of twelve Israeli agents who operated across six provinces in Iran with the aim of undermining the country's national security.

In a statement released via the Tasnim state-run news agency, it was reported that "after Israel's resounding failure," the Guards' forces managed to uncover the Israeli network, which sought to harm the Iranian people. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visits the military equipment of IRGC Navy in Bandar Abbas, Iran, February 2, 2024. (credit: Iran's Presidency/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

No details were provided regarding the location or timing of the arrests, and no information was given about the nationalities of the involved agents.

Previous arrests

Iran has previously announced the arrests of agents, who it claims operate on behalf of foreign intelligence services, primarily Israel.

In recent years, Iran has accused Israel of destroying nuclear sites and assassinating Iranian scientists. Additionally, several individuals have been executed after being convicted of collaborating with Israel, according to rulings by the Iranian judicial system.