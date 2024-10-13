Israel 'narrowed down' targets for Iranian attack, US officials claim - report

Israel is likely expected to strike Iranian military and energy assets in its response to the Islamic Republic's October 1 attack, according to NBC on Saturday, citing US officials.

While the officials noted that Israel had "narrowed down" the objectives of its possible strike, they also affirmed that it is currently unclear when or in what manner the attack will take place.

Indeed, the US sources said Israel had not notified them of its timeline.

According to the report, the officials also claimed Israel was not set to target nuclear infrastructure or conduct targeted assassinations.

Iran's attack

On October 1, Iran launched some 180 ballistic missiles at Israel. The Dome of the Rock on the Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount is seen as projectiles fly through the sky, after Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel, as seen from Jerusalem October 1, 2024

Israel has vowed to respond to the Islamic Republic's attack.

The last Iranian attack on Israel occurred in April when Iran fired more than 300 drones and missiles at Israel.