Escalation or prevention: World leaders react to news of Israel’s retaliation strikes on Iran

News of Israel’s retaliation strikes, conducted on Friday night and the early hours of Saturday morning, was met with a wide range of reactions by world leaders - Some fearing regional escalation and others expressing support as the Jewish state sought to even the scores against Tehran.

The strikes were retaliation for Iran’s October 1 mass aerial attack, which saw one Palestinian killed and several military sites hit. The attack was the latest in over a year of escalations as Iran-backed proxies began attacking Israel on October 7 and more have slowly joined the battle since; Hezbollah, the Houthis and militia groups in Iraq.

Israeli leaders react

Opposition leader and Yesh Atida party head Yair Lapid commended the air force for their success but stressed that Israel should have targeted Tehran's nuclear facilities.

"[I] congratulate the Air Force which has once again demonstrated operational capabilities at the highest level in the world and its air superiority. Israel's enemies know this morning that the IDF is strong and can attack powerfully and reach anywhere," Lapid wrote. "The decision not to attack strategic and economic targets in Iran was wrong. We could and should have exacted a much heavier price from Iran."

World leadership reacts

Saudi leadership, whom Israel has long sought normalized ties with, condemned the attack, according to Saudi state media. Decrying the retaliation as a "violation of its sovereignty" and international laws, Saudi Arabia urged all parties to use maximum restraint and avoid adding further conflict to the region.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Saturday Iran should not respond to a wave of Israeli strikes, urging restraint on all sides.

"I am clear that Israel has the right to defend itself against Iranian aggression. I'm equally clear that we need to avoid further regional escalation and urge all sides to show restraint. Iran should not respond," he said, speaking at a press conference in Samoa, where he has been attending a Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

American politicians react

Israel's strikes on military sites in Iran appear to have been a targeted and proportional response to Tehran's earlier attacks, with a low risk of civilian harm, a senior Biden administration official said late on Friday.

"We understand that Israel is conducting targeted strikes against military targets in Iran as an exercise of self-defense and in response to Iran's ballistic missile attack against Israel on October 1," said Sean Savett, White House National Security Council spokesperson, in a statement. "We would refer you to the Israeli government for more information on their operation."

House Speaker Mike Johnson wrote "Congress stands resolutely behind Israel as our ally strikes in self-defense. The world should know we will fully support Israel if Iran continues its violence."

Republican Representative Mike Waltz commented on the strikes over X/Twitter, noting that “This might be Israel’s last best chance to diminish Iran’s nuclear program and shut down their cash.“

After listing the potential targets Israel chose not to hit during the attack, he questioned whether the Biden administration had any role in limiting the sites Israel was willing to hit.

Biden officials had previously spoken against Israel targeting Tehran’s nuclear facilities, the Jerusalem Post previously reported.

Senator Josh Hawley added a similar comment, writing on X/Twitter and telling local media, “October 7th wouldn’t have happened if Iran hadn’t funded it—and Harris, Biden, and Obama helped fill Iran’s coffers.”

“The US must stand with Israel as it stands up to the terrorist Iranian regime”

During the interview, Hawley expressed “Israel is our most important ally” and stressed it was time to put Tehran "back in its box.”

Senator Ted Budd wrote "Since October 7th, Israel has faced an array of attacks from Iran and its terror proxies. Tonight, they answered with the only thing Tehran understands—strength.

"America stands with Israel."

