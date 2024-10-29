Iranian journalist criticizes Russia over lack of support against Israel

In a rare moment of dissent at Iran’s Foreign Ministry briefing on October 28, a local journalist publicly criticized Russia for failing to provide promised defense systems, leaving Iran vulnerable during recent Israeli attacks.

According to Iran International, reporter Ali-Akbar Saadati from Kar va Kargar Daily directly questioned the Iranian government on Russia’s unfulfilled commitments to supply S-400 anti-aircraft systems and Su-35 fighters.

“Whenever they faced difficulties in Ukraine, suffered misfortune, or got stuck in the quagmire of the Ukraine war, they came running to us, asking for drones, missiles, everything,” Saadati remarked, expressing frustration over Iran's isolation during Israeli airstrikes. “On the night Israel attacked us, our military’s defense system stood alone, completely alone.”

The line of questioning prompted Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei to call for decorum, urging reporters to refrain from making political statements.

"I ask friends to raise questions here and leave the task of issuing political statements to the foreign ministry," Baghaei responded, adding, "One of the proud achievements of the Islamic Republic of Iran is its reliance on its strength, a result of the sacrifices of thousands."

Russo-Iranian axis

Iran has faced ongoing criticism for its strategic reliance on Russia, with former National Security Committee head Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh previously questioning Moscow’s lack of support.

After an Iranian attack on Israel, Falahatpisheh noted, “other powers did not come to Iran’s aid even in wartime conditions,” despite Tehran’s provision of drones to Russia for the Ukraine war, reported Iran International.

Since October 2022, Iran has supplied Russia with drones, a move initially denied by Tehran but later acknowledged. However, promised support from Moscow, particularly advanced defense systems, has not materialized, leading to growing frustration within Iran as regional tensions with Israel continue.