Iran-Russia cooperation reaches new levels - analysis

Russia’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Andrey Rudenko, spoke this week about a comprehensive partnership between Russia and Iran. The report was published in both Russian state media, TASS, and also Iran’s state media, IRNA. This reflects how much both countries want to see this partnership increase.

"Concerning the contents of the mentioned founding document, I would elect not to disclose details earlier. I would only note it will meet challenges and requirements of our time and cover almost all current and promising spheres of Russian-Iranian cooperation, including defense and security," Rudenko said. The strategic document is important for Russia and Iran. Russia sees it as “all-encompassing.” This is important as a new US administration is coming to office, and there may be new US outreach to try to end the war in Ukraine and new pressure on Iran.

“The agreement on comprehensive strategic partnership is called to become the most important stage in developing bilateral relations. The document will cover all the spheres of bilateral cooperation, with energy, industry, transport, and agriculture among them,” Russia’s TASS said this week.

Dating back decades

Iranian media said this agreement builds on one signed in 2001. "Over the past two decades, the nature of interaction in several areas has noticeably changed and has acquired a completely different dynamics and quality."

Russia is now focused on the region of the Middle East. Iran is backing proxies to attack Israel. Russia benefits from this regional chaos. Reports say Russia may even want to recruit Houthis from Yemen now for its war in Ukraine. Russia has also deployed North Koreans, reports say. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian may visit Russia, according to Iranian media. He last met Russia’s President at a BRICS summit in October.

Meanwhile, the Iranian media reported that Iran’s navy is also increasing its capabilities. Iran also said this week it is exporting gas to Iraq, and it has sent medical volunteers to Lebanon. Meanwhile, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin spoke with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan this week. “Putin and Erdogan met on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia on October 23. At that time, they discussed prospects for developing trade and economic ties, as well as a project to create an international gas hub in Turkey,” Russian state media added.