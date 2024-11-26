More missiles and longer range: Iranian naval official claims Sabalan Destroyer improves capability

Iran’s Sabalan Destroyer has quadrupled its missile diversity and range as part of recent model evolutions, Tehran’s navy chief claimed in an interview with Iran’s semi-state official newspaper Tasnim News Agency on Sunday.

The Sabalan is now equipped with 16 anti-ship cruise missiles, the official claimed. The destroyer had previously reportedly been equipped with only four ‘Qader’ and ‘Qadir’ cruise missiles.

The early models of the Sabalan had reportedly been purchased from the United Kingdom before the Islamic regime forcefully took control of the nation, according to Tasnim. It was an Alvand-class warship named Rostam.

The Iranian official claimed the destroyer now has a range of over 1,000 kilometers. View of an explosion during an exercise of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) navy in the south of Iran, in this picture obtained on January 17, 2023. (credit: IRGC/WANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Regional tensions

The Iranian official’s claims came amid escalating tensions across the Middle East. Since the Iran-backed Hamas terror group invaded southern Israel and murdered some people on October 7, 2023, a number of Tehran's terror proxies have launched attacks against the Jewish state.

Tehran has since launched multiple direct attacks against Israel.