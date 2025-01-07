Military drills in Iran doubled by Islamic Republic due to incoming Trump administration - report

Exercises and military drills have doubled in Iran by the Islamic Republic's armed forces, largely in preparation for the incoming Trump administration in nearly two weeks, as well as the military attacks it took from Israeli forces this year, IRGC Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini told the Financial Times in a report published on early Tuesday.

Around 30 maritime, land, and air drills across six provinces in the southern and western parts of Iran would continue for at least two more months, the report cited Naeini as saying, while he also claimed that these drills were "designed to counter 'new threats.'"

Naeini made these statements "on the sidelines" during a press briefing in Tehran, the report noted.

"The enemy is displaying false enthusiasm while misinterpreting the situation, trying to portray the Islamic republic as weakened," he added.

Where Iran's forces are expected to operate

The Islamic Republic's forces are expected to operate near the Natanz nuclear facility in Iran's Isfahan province, with the forces' longest maritime exercise to take place in the Strait of Hormuz. A BUILDING is damaged after a fire broke out at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility in Isfahan last year. (credit: ATOMIC ORGANIZATION OF IRAN/REUTERs)

Naeini concluded his statements by saying that "The Islamic Republic will not initiate any war in the region but will respond decisively to any threats," after stating that the Islamic Republic "considered all possible scenarios and are conducting realistic and proportionate exercises."