Iranian police 'besiege' university dorms after students protest for safety on campus - report

Tehran University students began protesting over the death of a student during a robbery next to the university, leading to a crackdown by Iranian police.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
People protest outside Tehran's Amirkabir University of Technology following death of a woman in custody, in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022 in this still image taken from a video obtained by REUTERS (photo credit: REUTERS)
People protest outside Tehran's Amirkabir University of Technology following death of a woman in custody, in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022 in this still image taken from a video obtained by REUTERS
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Iranian police "besieged" a University of Tehran dormitory after students began protesting for increased safety on campus following the murder of a student during a robbery, Iran International reported on Friday.

Undergraduate student Amir Mohammad Khaleghi died from injuries sustained during a robbery that occured earlier in the week in a neighborhood near the dorms.

Students staged a protest to call for better security for university students; the university responded by saying that because the robbery occured outside the university grounds, it was not their responsibility. The robbery occured near Gisha Bridge, which is next to the university dorms.

Following initial protests for increased security, Tehran police began cracking down on possible dissent. Iranian Student Movement Media Amirkabir NewsLetter reported the presence of over 100 plainclothes police officers stationed outside the dorms. 

Iranian police beat and arrested students 

A student named Amir Hossein Gohari was reportedly detained and beaten by the plainclothes officers, while three other unnamed students were also arrested. 

This reportedly led to protestors chanting anti-regime slogans such as "Nothing can wipe away the blood that has been spilled" along with "Death to Khamenei."

Several hours after the students were arrested, all four were temporarily released by the police following pressure from the university, Amirkabir reported.

The investigation into Khaleghi’s death is still ongoing. However, the Tehran Prosecutor's Office ordered an immediate reopening of the case as part of the special prosecutor's branch, Iran International reported.

Stay updated with the latest news!

Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter

Subscribe Now

University protests have often served as the vanguard for widespread discontent with the Iranian regime, including during the 2022 protest movement following the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.



Related Tags
Iran
university
Tehran
iran protests