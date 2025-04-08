Iran cautious on talks with Trump admin. - analysis

As Iran prepares for indirect talks with the US in Oman, it is responding to the recent comments by US President Donald Trump, and Iran is putting out other messages.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Iran is committed to dialogue but that the United States must also demonstrate a genuine intent for negotiations, Iranian state media said on April 8.

Pezeshkian made the comments on Monday, the same day that US President Donald Trump said the US and Iran would begin talks soon. Iran’s president said his country won’t negotiate “at any cost.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says top Iranian and American officials will hold indirect negotiations in Oman on Saturday, according to Iran’s IRNA state media.

“Iran and the United States will meet in Oman on Saturday for indirect high-level talks,” Araghchi wrote on social media on April 8. “It is as much an opportunity as it is a test. The ball is in America’s court,” he added. US President Donald Trump seen over an Iranian flag (illustrative) (credit: REUTERS, SHUTTERSTOCK)

“We’re having direct talks with Iran, and they’ve started. It’ll go on Saturday. We have a very big meeting, and we’ll see what can happen,” Trump said in a meeting at the White House, where he was hosting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Iran’s foreign ministry sees Oman as a constructive intermediary with the US.

Iranian state media downplayed the possible talks in Oman on Monday. By April 8, however, the country had confirmed the talks would take place. Iran still sees the talks as “indirect.”

The Iranian president noted on April 7, “We are not seeking war, tensions, or nuclear weapons; we are seeking negotiations. However, the Americans must also prove that they are genuinely pursuing negotiations.”

IRNA, Iran's state media, claimed, “Iran’s nuclear doctrine is based on Ayatollah Khamenei’s fatwa, which prohibits the production, possession, and stockpiling of nuclear weapons.”

The report noted that "Trump has called for direct negotiations with Iran to make a new deal to replace the one he unilaterally abandoned during his first term. However, he has also threatened to bomb Iran if an agreement is not reached." Tehran has ruled out direct talks with the US so far.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry was still saying on Monday, April 7, that Tehran had not received a response from the US about indirect talks. Illustrative image of Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS, Canva, REUTERS/Mahmoud Hasano)

However, his statement seemed to contradict reports from the US and Iran on April 8. “Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Baqaei said Tehran’s proposal for indirect negotiations with Washington is a ‘generous’ and ‘wise’ offer.”

Iran received a letter from Trump on March 7 and on April 7 Trump said talks were expected in the next several days. Iran has also urged the UK, France, and Germany not to trigger snapback sanctions on Iran.

Iran also talking with Russia

Iran is also holding talks with Russia. Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said a second trilateral meeting between Iran, Russia, and China on the nuclear issue will take place in Moscow on Tuesday, IRNA noted.

“In an interview with IRNA on Monday, Jalali said that the Islamic Republic is engaged in ongoing discussions with both Russia and China regarding bilateral issues and developments in international and regional affairs, including the nuclear issue.” Iran, Russia and China met in China earlier this year.

“These meetings have taken place in both Beijing and at the headquarters of international organizations in Vienna. Jalali emphasized that the upcoming meeting will build on the progress made in earlier discussion,” IRNA noted.

The fact that Iran is talking to Russia and China at the same time as the indirect talks with the US in Oman indicates that Iran is hedging and that it wants to make sure it has Moscow and Beijing’s backing for any next steps with the US.