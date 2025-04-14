Iran looks forward to second round talks with US - analysis

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson discussed the recent talks with the US and the next steps. He said the talks in Oman on April 12 were the first round of what was expected to be more rounds of talks.

Esmaeil Baqaei, the spokesperson, said, “We have repeatedly said and shown in practice that we have no concerns or obstacles to build trust regarding the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program.” He was speaking during an interview on April 13.

He went on to note that “we have proven that in practice over the past two decades, and everyone knows what happened to that agreement, Iran fully adhered to its commitments, and ultimately the United States unilaterally withdrew from it.” This was a reference to the previous 2015 Iran deal, which Trump decided to leave during his first term. The Iranians are now discussing what format may take place with the second meeting.

Iran’s state media said, “On Saturday, top negotiators from Iran and the U.S. exchanged the viewpoints of their respective governments on Iran’s nuclear program and the removal of sanctions on the Islamic Republic through Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.”

The statement in Iran’s IRNA further noted “following the talks, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, who led the Iranian delegation, commended Oman’s foreign minister for facilitating the negotiations, noting that Al Busaidi actively shuttled between the two delegations to convey their messages.” Araqchi added that “the sides demonstrated their willingness to advance the talks and reach an agreement that is mutually acceptable.” Iran says it doesn’t want to “waste time” in these talks. It wants to see progress. What will happen to US, Iran relations? (credit: Maariv Online)

Russia, which is also in talks with the US over Ukraine, praised the Iran-US talks. Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko was quoted in Russia’s Ria Novosti news, noting that Russia always judges any negotiations by their results. However, Iranian state media said that Russia had welcomed the talks. Russia and Iran work closely together.

Iran provides Russia with deadly drones. Russian missiles killed 34 people waiting in line for Church in Ukraine on Sunday. Russia may see its won talks with the US as linked to the Iranian talks. US envoy Steve Witkoff is involved with both talks. “The Russian diplomat emphasized, however, that Moscow will only be happy if positive results are achieved from the negotiations,” Iran’s IRNA noted.

“On the outcomes of the meeting in Oman, both the Iranians and the Americans described the negotiations as positive and constructive. This is reassuring,” Mikhail Ulyanov noted on his Telegram account.

Qatar is also pleased with the talks. Qatar enjoys positive ties with Iran. Doha also hosts a US military base and backs Hamas. “Qatar's prime minister held a phone conversation with Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, who led the Iranian negotiating team during talks with U.S. delegates in Oman,” Iranian state media noted. “Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani has welcomed a first round of indirect negotiations held between Iran and the United States, announcing Doha’s readiness to help in the talks that are set to continue next week.”

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi briefed Iran’s Parliament on the first round of indirect talks. In addition, Ebrahim Rezaei, the spokesman for Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said Takht-e-Ravanchi attended a session earlier to elaborate on the content of the negotiations. “During the meeting, Takht-e-Ravanchi emphasized that the Iranian side rejected the use of threats by the other side and made clear that Iran would respond in kind to any hostile move,” IRNA added in a report. The briefing to parliament was optimistic. It also noted that the US appears flexible and that the US likely does not want war. Also the briefing noted that the US could invest in Iran. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

UAE discusses Iran talks

The UAE also discussed the talks with Iran. According to Iranian state media, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi spoke with his Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. “Araqchi briefed Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the talks, which were held indirectly through Omani intermediaries in Muscat on Saturday.” The UAE also praised the talks.

The flow of support for the talks is clear. Countries in the region want peace and stability. They want the talks to move to new stages.