Iran accuses US of insincere nuclear talks, sees them as 'trap' - CNN

The US continuously alters its official position in the nuclear talks it is conducting with the Islamic Republic, an Iranian official told CNN on Saturday.

The source reportedly added that the responses given by the US included "short and general answers," disregarding "main proposals."

The source further told the American news outlet that the US was not being "genuine" in the talks, which were planned as a “trap to draw the situation toward tension.”

This has led the Islamic Republic to infer that the US “likely will not yield the desired outcome in sanctions relief and economic benefit," the official reportedly said.

A US official responded to the report, according to CNN, noting US President Donald Trump "is completely sincere in his desire to reach a deal with Iran and is completely committed to getting one."

He added, “The United States will ensure that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon, but also wishes for lasting peace in the Middle East, a new relationship with Iran, and for the Iranian people to reach their nation's full potential,” said the US official.

In an interview conducted with Channel 12 and aired on Saturday, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said, "There will not be nuclear weapons in Iran.

"Military action depends on them [Iran], in whether or not they believe in taking President [Donald] Trump seriously. There won't be a deal that involves Iran with nuclear capacity," he added.

US Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff echoed similar sentiments in an interview with Breitbart on Friday. "The enrichment program can never exist in Iran, never. That's our red line," he said. He also said that the three enrichment facilities must be dismantled.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday that if the United States' goal is to deprive Tehran of what he said were its nuclear rights, Tehran will not back down from "any of our rights."

Fourth round of nuclear talks

American and Iranian negotiating teams are set to convene in Oman's capital of Muscat for a fourth round of talks on Sunday.

The talks, which were originally scheduled for earlier this month, were postponed due to what the Omanis termed “logistical reasons.”

