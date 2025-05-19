Iran, Russia deepen ties amid nuclear talks with the US - analysis

Iran has continued its outreach to Russia and other countries as it waits for the next round of indirect talks with the US. While Tehran is still cautiously optimistic, it wants to hedge.

Its goal is to have China, Russia, and even some European countries potentially help it to hedge against any fallout should the US talks collapse. Iran is rushing to do this, and Russia is one of its key friends.

A quiet but deepening of ties between Iran and Russia is unfolding, evidenced by recent diplomatic gestures that reflect cooperation and strategic convergence. During a meeting in Tehran this week, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Rudenko Andrey Yurevich discussed bilateral ties. Iran’s state media, IRNA, highlighted the visit.

At the Tehran Dialogue Forum (TDF), Araghchi reaffirmed “the determination of Iran and Russia to reinforce bilateral relations,” IRNA noted. Yurevich focused on “continued consultations at all levels” and praised the Forum. The reports on the meeting were slim, but Iran clearly wants to highlight Russia ties.

This is a reflection of a broader trend. Russia and Iran, both sanctioned and at odds with the West, are drawing closer. Iran has sent kamikaze drones to Russia, for instance. They also cooperated in Syria until the fall of the Assad regime.

Araghchi’s comments come at a time when Russia faces mounting pressure over its war in Ukraine and is actively seeking to circumvent Western sanctions. Iran offers both solidarity and strategic outlets for Moscow.

From drone technology to energy agreements, the two regimes are now collaborating in areas that would have seemed unlikely just a decade ago. Iran is also interested in a north-south economic corridor.

Moscow benefits from Iranian military technology, such as drones, which have found their way to the battlefields of Ukraine. Tehran benefits from Russian diplomatic cover at the UN and access to Eurasian markets increasingly decoupled from Western influence.

Their deepening ties also reveal a shared ideological thread: a rejection of the post-Cold War global order. At the TDF, the two officials endorsed bilateral cooperation. This is part of their drive for a “multipolar” world.

Iran and Russia - strategic partners

The trajectory is clear: Iran and Russia are no longer just allies of convenience. They are evolving into strategic partners, united by a shared opposition to the West. However, the new US administration is holding out some carrots to both countries. They both see potential deals in the future. Iran could get a deal with the US on its nuclear program. Russia could get a deal in Ukraine.