A number of countries have been attempting in recent days to mediate between the United States and Iran, according to two sources familiar with the matter who spoke to The Jerusalem Post.

Among the countries conveying messages are Turkey, Oman, and Qatar. The message these countries have delivered to Iran, according to one of the sources, is: “Act rationally. Give President Trump something so that war can be avoided.”

According to the same sources, these efforts to advance dialogue have not produced results so far.

Trump maintains hope Iran will agree to a deal with the US

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he hopes Iran will do a deal.

"We have an armada on the way to Iran, so we'll see," he said.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn before boarding Marine One at the White House on January 16, 2026 in Washington, DC. (credit: TOM BRENNER/GETTY IMAGES)

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that he has not spoken with Witkoff in recent days.

“We are in contact with mediating countries that are trying to conduct negotiations,” the foreign minister said. At the same time, Qatar’s Al-Jadeed newspaper reported that, from Iran’s perspective, the US demands are “unreasonable.”

Turkey’s Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, whose country is among those attempting to mediate between Iran and the United States, said in an interview with Qatari state-run Al Jazeera that it would be a mistake to attack Iran or to start a war with it.

“Iran is ready to renew negotiations on the Iranian nuclear issue,” Fidan said, adding that he suggested to his “American friends” that they resolve the outstanding issues with Iran one by one, starting with the nuclear issue.