Tucker Carlson, referring to US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s attack on Iran, said that "a demonic spirit has been released."

On March 2, 2026, Tucker Carlson stated: “They’ve been advocating for years that the US government, on behalf of Israel, kill Ayatollah Kalmani. They got it. Okay, you got what you wanted, why are you mad?

This is the key to their psychology, and it’s a spiritual principle: bloodlust is never sated, just like any other kind of lust. Nothing is ever enough. You taste it on your tongue, and you want more. Killing is the same. But there’s a specific physiology at work here, and it’s a graceless, anti-human psychology.

The second people like this win, they want to kill the people they vanquish. And so you’re seeing this crazed effort to purge anyone in the conservative movement or MAGA who had any doubt about the wisdom of this war. They shouldn’t just be silenced and de-platformed, they should be arrested. How long before they should be killed? Not long.

That’s how quickly these things are moving, because a spirit has been unleashed. This is demonic influence, clearly. War brings people like that to the floor, and it makes them more powerful.”

Tucker Carlson, founder of Tucker Carlson Network, arrives on stage during the AmericaFest 2024 conference sponsored by conservative group Turning Point in Phoenix, Arizona, US, December 19, 2024. (credit: CHENEY ORR/REUTERS)

This refers to Donald Trump attempting to liberate the Persian people, whose country was hijacked by radical Islamic terrorists 45 years ago. Since then, those terrorists have murdered or wounded thousands of Americans, including through attempts to assassinate President Trump.

Tucker Carlson believes a demonic spirit has been unleashed. He is 100% correct, but he is that demonic spirit.

A Claimed Encounter With Evil

Tucker Carlson has said he was “physically mauled” by a demon a year and a half ago in an assault that he claims left him bleeding and scarred with “claw marks.” I believe Tucker Carlson, and I believe that demonic spirit has total control over him.

Carlson made the claim while speaking in an upcoming documentary titled “Christianities?”

In a preview clip on YouTube, Carlson is asked by John Heers of the non-profit First Things Foundation whether he believes “the presence of evil is kickstarting people to wonder about the good.”

“That’s what happened to me. I had a direct experience with it,” Carlson said.

When asked whether he was referring to journalism, Carlson responded, “No, in my bed at night. I got attacked while I was asleep with my wife and four dogs and mauled, physically mauled.”

Carlson, who said he still bears the scars, claimed his assailant was a demon. He added that it may have been “something unseen that left claw marks on my sides.”

He said that at the time of the attack, he was asleep in bed. “I was totally confused. I woke up, and I couldn’t breathe, and I thought I was going to suffocate,” he said.

“I walked around outside and then walked back in. My wife and dogs had not woken up, and they are very light sleepers. Then I felt terrible pain on my rib cage and shoulder. I was only in my boxer shorts. I turned on the bathroom light and saw four claw marks on either side under my arms and on my left shoulder. They were bleeding.”

Carlson said he later explained the encounter to an assistant, an evangelical Christian, who told him, “That happens. People are attacked in their bed by demons.”

The Bible calls Satan a demon and the father of lies: “But evil men and impostors will grow worse and worse, deceiving and being deceived." (2 Timothy 3:13)

“You are of your father the devil, and the desires of your father you want to do. He was a murderer from the beginning and does not stand in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaks a lie, he speaks from his own resources, for he is a liar and the father of it.” (John 8:44)

Falsehoods Presented as Fact

Tucker Carlson claimed he was detained in Israel. That was a lie. He claimed that Jews control the United States. That was a lie. He declared that Israel intentionally bombed churches and killed Christians. That was another deliberate lie. When he is caught in his lies, he offers a fake apology and then continues lying.

And now Tucker Carlson has told the biggest lie of them all, one that could get Jews killed. He claims that a sect of Judaism called Chabad is ultimately behind the military strikes on Iran. This accusation suggests that Chabad was at the heart of what fueled the October 7 massacre, which the attackers called the Aqsa Flood. Claims like this could inflame Jew-haters and put Jews at risk.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Majed Al-Ansari, said this week that Doha has “no information” about alleged Israeli intelligence cells operating in the country after US media personality Tucker Carlson asserted that Qatari and Saudi authorities had arrested “Mossad agents,” Israel’s foreign intelligence agency, who were allegedly planning bombings in both countries.

The claim made by Tucker Carlson alleging that President Isaac Herzog visited Jeffrey Epstein’s island was an outright lie.

Carlson has also accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip, and of openly boasting about his leverage over US leaders.

“[Netanyahu] is running around, this is a fact…the Middle East, his region and his own country, and telling people point blank—just stating it—‘I control the United States. I control Donald Trump,’” Carlson said in September during an interview with journalist Glenn Greenwald.

Carlson blamed Chabad for the Iran war, accusing it of sitting at the center of what he described as an effort to wage a holy war in the Middle East aimed at destroying the Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa Mosque, Muslim holy sites built on the site of the ancient Jewish Temple, known as the Temple Mount.

A Record of Deception and Moral Inversion

Tucker Carlson’s commentary on Israel reflects a consistent pattern of distortion, omission, and inversion of moral responsibility.

1. Demonizing Israel’s leadership

Carlson routinely portrays Israel’s elected leaders, including Benjamin Netanyahu and Isaac Herzog, as shadowy warmongers dragging the United States into war. This framing ignores Israel’s democratic checks, coalition politics, and internal dissent, replacing reality with conspiracy.

2. Accusing Israel of murdering children

He has asserted or strongly implied that Israel deliberately targets children. No credible investigation supports the claim of an intentional policy of child murder. This converts civilian tragedy into false criminal intent.

3. Erasing Hamas’s responsibility

Carlson frequently minimizes or omits the role of Hamas in initiating violence, embedding military operations in civilian areas, and using human shields. This removes the primary cause of civilian harm from the narrative.

4. Isolating Israel as uniquely evil

His commentary treats Israel as a singular moral offender while applying no comparable standards to Syria, Russia, China, or Iran. This selective outrage functions as propaganda by omission.

5. Repeating claims of Jewish or Israeli control

Carlson has suggested Israel or its supporters control US foreign policy through aid or lobbying. This ignores constitutional processes and congressional authority while echoing long discredited tropes.

6. Attacking Christian Zionists

He has stated on air that he “hates Christian Zionists more than anyone on Earth,” portraying millions of Americans as dangerous fanatics and framing religious support for Israel as disloyal or sinister.

7. Denying Israel’s right to self-defense

Carlson routinely treats Israeli military responses as illegitimate by definition, rejecting the universally recognized right of a sovereign nation to defend its civilians after an attack.

8. Equating democracy with dictatorship

He draws moral equivalence between Israel and authoritarian regimes, ignoring Israel’s free elections, independent courts, and free press.

9. Weaponizing casualty statistics

Carlson cites raw casualty numbers without context, presenting them as proof of genocide while omitting the realities of urban warfare, population density, and terrorist tactics.

10. Excusing terrorism through provocation

He has implied that mass attacks on Israeli civilians were understandable or provoked. This framing excuses terrorism and reverses moral responsibility.

11. Falsely accusing Israel of persecuting Christians

Carlson has claimed Israel suppresses Christianity, despite evidence that Christians in Israel enjoy legal protection and religious freedom unmatched in much of the region.

12. Blaming Israel for American hardship