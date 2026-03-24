The United States has submitted a 15-point plan to Iran aimed at ending the ongoing war in the Middle East, according to a New York Times report citing two officials briefed on the matter on Tuesday.

The plan, which was delivered to Iran via Pakistan, reportedly addresses Iran's ballistic missile and nuclear programs, as well as issues regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

According to N12 News, citing three sources familiar with the details of the potential plan, the US is considering declaring a month-long ceasefire during which negotiations on the agreement would take place.

The 15-point plan reportedly contains terms including the dismantling of all existing Iranian nuclear capabilities, a commitment that Iran will discontinue efforts to obtain nuclear weapons, and a requirement that any already enriched uranium be moved out of Iran.

According to N12, the proposed plan would also require the Iranian regime to stop financing and arming all proxies in the region.

A US Navy Boatswain's Mate stands watch on the island of the USS Gerald R. Ford while underway at an undisclosed location March 17, 2026 (credit: US NAVY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The Strait of Hormuz, according to N12’s sources, would be declared a free maritime zone and remain open under the potential deal.

US-Iran negotiations ongoing, Trump says

Earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that negotiations between the US and Iran are ongoing and that Iran “badly” wants to make a deal.

"We're actually talking to the right people, and they want to make a deal so badly, you have no idea how badly they want to make a deal," Trump said.

Trump stated that Iran had already agreed to halt their pursuit of nuclear weapons and that the US was in a “good bargaining position” for negotiations.

"There won’t be any nuclear weapons. Iran has agreed to that. We’re in a good bargaining position. We’re way ahead of schedule, and they have no navy, air force, or missile protection. Most of their launches we’ve killed."