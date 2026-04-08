Iran launched missiles toward Israel early Wednesday morning and indicated that it would strike Israeli military positions in Lebanon and the West Bank hours after US President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

The state-backed Fars News Agency reported that Iran was weighing attacking IDF positions around the region. "The regime's continued attacks, despite the agreement on all fronts, indicate that the United States is unable to control Netanyahu or that the American Central Command (CENTCOM) has given the Zionist regime free reign," Fars reported.

Earlier, air raid alerts continued in Israel after the truce was announced, raising immediate doubts about whether the arrangement would hold.

Also on Wednesday, the Bahrain Interior Ministry said that air raid sirens were activated across the country following an Iranian attack on its territory.

"The alarm siren has been activated. Citizens and residents are requested to remain calm, head to the nearest safe place, and follow updates through official channels," the Bahrain ministry said in a statement.

Later on Wednesday, Bahrain confirmed the attack was carried out by Iran, with the missile causing a fire without leaving anyone wounded.

Trump said the ceasefire was tied to Iran halting attacks and allowing shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, with talks scheduled to begin in Islamabad on Friday under Pakistani mediation. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said it had accepted the two-week ceasefire, while stressing that the war itself had not ended and warning that any further move by its enemies would be met forcefully.

Despite that, missile alerts remained active after the ceasefire announcement.

The ceasefire was challenged beyond Israel as well. Reuters reported an Iranian strike on Saudi Arabia’s Jubail petrochemical area, and missile alerts in the United Arab Emirates after the truce announcement, underscoring that the threat was regional from the outset and that the pause in fighting was already under strain.

Israeli skepticism of ceasefire deal

Israeli officials had expressed skepticism about the truce from the outset. However, in the material reviewed, no clearly attributable new statement from the Prime Minister’s Office responding specifically to the post-ceasefire launches had been publicly confirmed.

The White House also had not issued a detailed formal response in the reports reviewed, though the broader situation was described as fluid as regional actors waited to see whether the pause in fighting would survive its first day.