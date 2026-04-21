US Vice President JD Vance is expected to leave for potential peace talks with Iran in Islamabad on Tuesday morning, Axios reported early Tuesday, citing three US sources.

Earlier on Monday, US President Donald Trump told the New York Post that Vance and his delegation were already en route to Pakistan, but conflicting sources claimed the vice president was still in the US.

Axios reported that the White House first waited for a signal from Tehran that an Iranian delegation would also be joining.

Iranian negotiating team stalls

According to a source with knowledge cited by Axios, the Iranian negotiating team hesitated due to pressure from the IRGC to hold a stronger line and to refuse talks without an end to the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

US Vice President JD Vance walks with Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar after arriving for talks with Iranian officials in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, April 11, 2026. (credit: Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS)

The Iranian team was urged to join the meeting by mediators from Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey, Axios reported, but, according to the source, didn't leave until they received approval from Iran's supreme leader.

The Iranian delegation's plan to travel to Islamabad was also reported earlier on Monday by the New York Times, citing two Iranian officials.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammed-Bagher Ghalibaf is expected to lead the delegation.

Vance's delegation is expected to include special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.