Iran's armed forces are ready to deliver an "immediate and decisive response" to any renewed hostile action by its adversaries, a senior Iranian military commander said on Tuesday, according to semi-official Tasnim news agency.

A two-week ceasefire between Iran and the US is set to expire on Wednesday. The two countries have accused each other of breaching the ceasefire and have both tightened control over Gulf maritime transit.

Ali Abdollahi, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said Tehran retained the upper hand in the military field, including in the management of the Strait of Hormuz, and would not allow the US president to "create false narratives over the situation on the ground."