The Islamic Republic will soon vote on a bill that would see whoever kills US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and/or CENTCOM commander Brad Cooper awarded with a €50 million sum, Ebrahim Azizi, the chairman of Iran’s National Security Council, told state TV on Thursday.

The bill, titled “Reciprocal action by military and security forces of the Islamic Republic,” is one of several pieces of legislation aimed at formalizing the threats made by the regime against world leaders.

“We believe the vile president of the United States, the ominous and disgraceful Zionist prime minister, and the CENTCOM commander must be targeted and subjected to reciprocal action,” Azizi said, claiming the action was a necessary retaliation for the assassination of Iran’s former supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

'The president of the United States must be dealt with by any Muslim or free person'

“This is our right,” he asserted. “Just as our Imam was martyred, the president of the United States must be dealt with by any Muslim or free person.”

Mahmoud Nabavian, an Iranian Shia cleric and Member of Parliament, confirmed Azizi’s statement on the upcoming vote. Nabavian claimed there had been threats made against the new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, and warned that Iran’s response to such a killing would be “devastating.”

Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of late Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, attends a meeting in Tehran, Iran, March 2, 2016. (credit: Rouhollah Vahdati/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS )

The Iranian group Blood Covenant previously raised $40m. to offer as a bounty on Trump’s life, following the June bombing of three nuclear sites. The US-based Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) think tank reported that Blood Covenant runs “under the aegis of the Iranian regime.”

Dr. Daniel Cohen is a research fellow at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism (ICT), and head of the Diplomatic Counter-Terrorism program at The Abba Eban Institute for International Diplomacy, at the Lauder School of Government, Diplomacy and Strategy at Reichman University.

Cohen noted that the potential move was likely a perversion of the rewards offered by the US State Department, where people are financially rewarded for providing information on wanted terrorists.

“I think it’s more like psyops [psychological operations] against the leadership, nothing else,” Cohen commented, though he noted that more people would likely see the move as it came directly from the regime rather than a shadowy regime-linked group.

Trump has survived multiple attempts on his life during his second term in office. In 2024, the US Justice Department charged an Iranian man in connection with an alleged plot ordered by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also claimed in March that an Iranian official who had planned an assassination attempt on Trump had been killed in an American airstrike.