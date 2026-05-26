The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it downed an MQ9 Reaper drone after identifying that an hostile aircraft had entered Iran's airspace in the Gulf region on Tuesday.

It also claimed to have fired at an F-35 fighter jet, forcing it to leave its airspace, as well as at an RQ4 intelligence collection drone.

The IRGC added that it reserved the "legitimate and definite" right to retaliate against any ceasefire violations by the US, state media reported.

Vessels anchored at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, May 25, 2026. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

US strikes Iran targets in 'self-defense'

Iran's claims come after the United States carried out "self-defense" strikes in southern Iran overnight against various targets, including boats attempting to lay mines and missile launch sites.

“US forces conducted self-defense strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces,” US Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesperson Capt. Tim Hawkins said.

“US Central Command continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire,” he added.