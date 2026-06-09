US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States will declare "total victory" over Iran within two weeks.

"You're really gonna win this over the next two weeks when we declare total victory," said Trump during a tele-rally for Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. "It'll be a total victory, it will happen very soon, and oil prices will come tumbling down."

Regarding American demands in the talks, Trump added that Iran's negotiators are willing to give the US "everything."

US will secure Iran deal even if Israel in opposition, Vance tells Fox News

Concurrently, Vice President JD Vance, in an interview with Fox News, echoed President Trump's sentiments that the US intends to secure a long-term deal with Iran, and that, while those interests may overlap with Israel's, any deal with Iran is intended to promote America's interests above all. The US will secure a deal even in opposition to Israel.

AsVance said, "Israel may like it and it may not, but ultimately we believe it serves the interests of the United States."We will continue to advance this move, because that is what the president of the United States was elected to do and that is what we must do to properly serve the American people."

REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL nominee and former US president Donald Trump makes a campaign speech in Savannah, Georgia, earlier this week. Trump expects to lose the election and is setting up the Jews to take the fall, the writer maintains. (credit: MEGAN VARNER/REUTERS)

Trump says hostilities between Israel and Iran have stopped for now, and a deal could be done within two to three days

Additionally, Trump believes the current exchange of fire has ceased for now, telling Sky News in an interview, "I don't think Israel will go back to fighting Iran...I don't think it's going to happen. Everything is going well."

Trump doubled down on his comments that a deal with Iran will be finalized imminently, just before boarding Air Force One on the tarmac at JFK after taking in Game 3 of the NBA Finals in New York City.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said that a deal with Iran could be completed "within two or three days," adding, "Iran and Israel have been trading blows with force, and now both have agreed, through me, to stop."



“Netanyahu was hit, and he hit back, and I can't blame him for that, but now they have called it quits, " Trump said.

"We are in the final throes of what will be a very good deal that will not allow for nuclear weapons in any way, shape, or form."