Hardline Iranian lawmakers have urged the Islamic regime to assassinate US President Donald Trump during his visit to Turkey for the NATO summit, according to social media posts by regime officials and Iranian media reports.

Parliamentarian Hamid Rasaei published, “Now that Donald Trump is within our reach and has come to Turkey for the NATO summit, let’s officially and without any pretense target his location in Turkiye with missiles” on the Iranian social media site Virasty.

Iranian hardline lawmaker Mojtaba Zarei also called for the death of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over his hosting of Trump, saying he hoped someone would carry out a “martyrdom operation” in Ankara.

“Death to Erdogan, who is hosting the killer of the martyred imam at the NATO summit in Turkey, even as the funeral procession of this divine leader is being held in Iran and Iraq,” Zarei said.

“I wish I were a brave Turkish citizen so I could send the killer to hell in the streets of Ankara in a martyrdom operation.”

Zarei is the same lawmaker who, in February, called on Jordanian supporters of the Islamic Republic to seize American bases.

On Wednesday morning, the semi-official Kayhan paper published a headline reading "I want Trump's head."

In the article, the editor of the paper called for the Iranian government to officially announce a cash prize for Trump's assassination, claiming that Iran had already amassed over 100 million dollars for that purpose.

MoU on thin ice as both Iran and US attack

Though far from the most heavily targeted country in the region, Turkey intercepted Iranian fire during the height of Tehran’s attacks on Middle Eastern nations in March.

There are four known instances of Iranian ballistic missiles either being aimed at or intercepted over Turkish airspace.

Trump’s visit to Ankara comes as the fragile memorandum of understanding was again shaken by the Islamic Republic, which began attacking tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington responded by launching new military strikes on Iran and revoking a license that had temporarily allowed the sale of Iranian oil.

Speaking on his arrival on Tuesday, Trump made no secret of his disappointment in the lack of involvement from NATO allies in the war on Tehran, saying he likely would have missed the summit had it not been for his close relationship with Erdogan.