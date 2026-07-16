A US citizen who had been detained by Iran since December 2024 has been released, US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that the woman had been released as a gesture of goodwill on Iran's part, adding that the woman was safely outside the country and in good condition.

In August, 2025, The New York Times reported that an Iranian-American woman had been detained in December 2024 after being charged with espionage.

According to the report, the woman worked for an American technological company and ran a charity for Iranian children before her arrest.

The NYT also reported at the time that the woman was out of prison, but that her passports had been confiscated.

FILE PHOTO: Craig and Lindsay Foreman, a British couple who have been sentenced by Iran to 10 years in prison on charges of espionage, according to their family, pose for a selfie in an unknown location in this undated handout photograph taken in 2024 and obtained by Reuters on February 19, 2026. (credit: Free Lindsay and Craig Campaign/Handout via REUTERS)

British couple imprisoned in Iran have sentence extended

Also on Wednesday, the family of British couple Craig and Lindsay Foreman, who are serving a 10-year prison sentence in Iran on espionage charges that they deny, said that a judge had extended Craig Foreman's sentence by two years for speaking to the media.

The couple was arrested in 2025 while traveling through Iran by motorcycle as part of a round-the-world journey. Britain has described their original sentences as "totally unjustifiable."

Joe Bennett, Lindsay Foreman's son and the family's spokesperson, said they had received reports that Craig Foreman had been taken before a judge and informed that his sentence had been extended because he had spoken to the media.