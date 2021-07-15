Explosion at office building in Tehran - report

An explosion was reported at an office building in western Tehran on Wednesday night, according to Voice of America. As of yet, there has been no official confirmation of the report.
Footage shared on social media showed emergency services, including ambulances, at the scene. A heavily damaged building could be seen in the footage.
The background of the incident and the exact location of the incident are as of yet unclear.
⚡️ کاربران در شبکههای اجتماعی از شنیدن صدای انفجار در حوالی «شهران» در غرب تهران خبر میدهند. در تصاویر منتشر شده نیز نیروهای امنیتی، و خودروهای آمبولانس و آتشنشانی در محل دیده میشوند. تا این لحظه اخبار رسمی درباره جزئیات این حادثه منتشر نشده است. pic.twitter.com/Z1JkaO6j5I— VOA Farsi (@VOAIran) July 14, 2021